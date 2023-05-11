KSLSPORTS FEED
2023 NFL Schedule Release: Sunday Night Football Games On KSL 5 TV
May 11, 2023, 6:16 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, including the slate of Sunday Night Football games that will be televised on KSL 5 TV.
The complete 2023 NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday, May 11.
Sunday Night Football on NBC is televised on KSL 5 TV in the state of Utah.
Sunday evening games will begin at 6:20 p.m. (MDT).
2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule
Week 1 (Season Opener) – Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Thursday, September 7
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Date: Sunday, September 10
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Week 2 – Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
Date: Sunday, September 17
Location: Gilette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts
Week 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Date: Sunday, September 24
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Week 4 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
Date: Sunday, October 1
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Week 5 – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Date: Sunday, October 8
Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
Week 6 – New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills
Date: Sunday, October 15
Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
Week 7 – Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Sunday, October 22
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Week 8 – Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Sunday, October 29
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Week 9 – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Date: Sunday, November 5
Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
Week 10 – New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Date: Sunday, November 12
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Week 11 – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
Date: Sunday, November 19
Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Week 12 (Thanksgiving Day) – San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Date: Thursday, November 23
Location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Week 12 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Sunday, November 26
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Week 13 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Sunday, December 3
Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Week 14 – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Date: Sunday, December 10
Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Week 15 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Date: Sunday, December 17
Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Week 16 – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Saturday, December 23
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV: Peacock
Week 16 – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Sunday, December 24 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Week 17 – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, December 31
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Week 18 – TBD
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
