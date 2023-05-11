2023 NFL Schedule Release: Sunday Night Football Games On KSL 5 TV

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, including the slate of Sunday Night Football games that will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

The complete 2023 NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday, May 11.

Sunday Night Football on NBC is televised on KSL 5 TV in the state of Utah.

Sunday evening games will begin at 6:20 p.m. (MDT).

We’re OFFICIALLY ready for football season! 😍 Which matchup are you most excited for?! #NFL pic.twitter.com/0YEy4on7B3 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2023

2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule

Week 1 (Season Opener) – Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Thursday, September 7

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

#NFLKickoff is SET! 🗓 It’s the Detroit Lions vs. the Kansas City Chiefs to open the season. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/qmX9bQsShZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 11, 2023

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, September 10

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 17

Location: Gilette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts

Week 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, September 24

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Week 4 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, October 1

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Week 5 – Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, October 8

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

THIS IS GOING TO BE GOOD! 🙌 The Cowboys and 49ers will meet Week 5 on Sunday Night Football. #NFL 📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/FgJFGQo3ot — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 11, 2023

Week 6 – New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, October 15

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Week 7 – Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, October 22

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Week 8 – Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, October 29

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Week 9 – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, November 5

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Week 10 – New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, November 12

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Week 11 – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, November 19

Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Week 12 (Thanksgiving Day) – San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Thursday, November 23

Location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Week 12 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, November 26

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Week 13 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, December 3

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Week 14 – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, December 10

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Week 15 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, December 17

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Week 16 – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Saturday, December 23

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV: Peacock

Week 16 – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, December 24 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Week 17 – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, December 31

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Week 18 – TBD

