2023 NFL Schedule Release: Las Vegas Raiders
May 11, 2023, 6:34 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The National Football League released the 2023 schedule for the entire league, including the Las Vegas Raiders.
The complete NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday, May 11.
During the reveal, the league shared the Raiders‘ 17-schedule for the 2023 season.
Las Vegas is coming off a 6-11 record in 2022. The 2023 season will be the franchise’s second year under head coach Josh McDaniels and its first season with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
2023 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
Week 1 (Season Opener) – @ Denver Broncos
Date: Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
TV: CBS
Week 2 – @ Buffalo Bills
Date: Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT)
Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
TV: CBS
Week 3 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: KSL 5 TV
Week 4 – @ Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT)
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV: CBS
Week 5 – vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
Week 6 – vs. New England Patriots
Date: Sunday, October 15 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBS
Week 7 – @ Chicago Bears
Date: Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT)
Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
TV: FOX
Week 8 – @ Detroit Lions
Date: Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
TV: ESPN
Week 9 – vs. New York Giants
Date: Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FOX
Week 10 – vs. New York Jets
Date: Sunday, November 12 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: KSL 5 TV
Week 11 – @ Miami Dolphins
Date: Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MDT)
Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: CBS
Week 12 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBS
Week 13 – BYE WEEK
Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FOX
Week 15 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Prime Video
Week 16 (Christmas Day) – @ Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MDT)
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
TV: CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket
Week 17 – @ Indianapolis Colts
Date: Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MDT)
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: CBS
Week 18 – vs. Denver Broncos
Date: TBD
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: TBD
