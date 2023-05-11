2023 NFL Schedule Release: Las Vegas Raiders

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
May 11, 2023, 6:34 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The National Football League released the 2023 schedule for the entire league, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

The complete NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday, May 11.

During the reveal, the league shared the Raiders‘ 17-schedule for the 2023 season.

Las Vegas is coming off a 6-11 record in 2022. The 2023 season will be the franchise’s second year under head coach Josh McDaniels and its first season with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

Raiders games can be heard on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM).

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule

Week 1 (Season Opener) – @ Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Week 2 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT)

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV: CBS

Week 3 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: KSL 5 TV

Week 4 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, October 1 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT)

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

Week 5 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Monday, October 9 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Week 6 – vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, October 15 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

Week 7 – @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT)

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV: FOX

Week 8 – @ Detroit Lions

Date: Monday, October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN

Week 9 – vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

Week 10 – vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, November 12 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: KSL 5 TV

Week 11 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MDT)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

Week 12 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

Week 13 – BYE WEEK

Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

Week 15 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Prime Video

Week 16 (Christmas Day) – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MDT)

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket

Week 17 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MDT)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS

Week 18 – vs. Denver Broncos

Date: TBD

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: TBD

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

