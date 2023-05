2023 NFL Schedule Release: Best Local Player Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season and many of the weeks feature great matchups between players with ties to the state of Utah.

The complete 2023 NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday, May 11.

Here are some of the top matchups for the #LocalsInTheNFL for the 18-week schedule:

🚨 2023 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 🚨#NFLSchedule2023 pic.twitter.com/L3NDA5sLkP — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 12, 2023

Best #LocalsInTheNFL Matchups in 2023

Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Devin Lloyd (Utah/Jaguars), Julian Blackmon (Utah/Colts), Matt Gay (Utah/Colts), Zack Moss (Utah/Colts)



Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Tipa Galeai (Utah State/Packers), Dallin Leavitt (Utah State/Packers), Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears), Patrick Scales (Utah State/Bears), Braxton Jones (Southern Utah/Bears)



Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Date: Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN Local Players: Dalton Kincaid (Utah/Bills), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Bills), Taron Johnson (Weber State/Bills), Bradlee Anae (Utah/Jets), Zach Wilson (BYU/Jets)



Week 2

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Thursday, September 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video Local Players: Khyiris Tonga (BYU/Vikings), Jaren Hall (BYU/Vikings), Britain Covey (Utah/Eagles), Iosua Opeta (Weber State/Eagles), Brian Johnson (Utah/Eagles – Offensive Coordinator)



Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Tipa Galeai (Utah State/Packers), Dallin Leavitt (Utah State/Packers), Javelin Guidry (Utah/Falcons), Tyler Allgeier (BYU/Falcons), Kaden Elliss (Judge Memorial High/Falcons)



Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, September 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Dax Milne (BYU/Commanders), Tyler Larsen (Utah State/Commanders), Marcus Kemp (Layton High/Commanders), Garett Bolles (Utah/Broncos), Tim Patrick (Utah/Broncos), Hunter Thedford (Utah/Broncos)



Week 3

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints), Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Tipa Galeai (Utah State/Packers), Dallin Leavitt (Utah State/Packers)



Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS Local Players: Julian Blackmon (Utah/Colts), Matt Gay (Utah/Colts), Zack Moss (Utah/Colts), Tyler Huntley (Utah/Ravens), Marcus Williams (Utah/Ravens)



Week 4

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (at Wembley Stadium in London)

Date: Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ Local Players: Javelin Guidry (Utah/Falcons), Tyler Allgeier (BYU/Falcons), Kaden Elliss (Judge Memorial High/Falcons), Devin Lloyd (Utah/Jaguars)



Week 5

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, October 8 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV Local Players: Simi Fehoko (Brighton High/Cowboys), Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers)



Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, October 8 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN+ Local Players: Devin Lloyd (Utah/Jaguars), Dalton Kincaid (Utah/Bills), Zayne Anderson (BYU/Bills), Taron Johnson (Weber State/Bills)



Week 7

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Monday, October 23 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN Local Players: Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers), Khyiris Tonga (BYU/Vikings), Jaren Hall (BYU/Vikings)



Week 8

New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Nephi Sewell (Utah/Saints), Taysom Hill (BYU/Saints), Jamaal Williams (BYU/Saints), Rashid Shaheed (Weber State/Saints), Julian Blackmon (Utah/Colts), Matt Gay (Utah/Colts), Zack Moss (Utah/Colts)



Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LVII rematch)

Date: Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN Local Players: Britain Covey (Utah/Eagles), Iosua Opeta (Weber State/Eagles), Brian Johnson (Utah/Eagles – Offensive Coordinator), Matt Bushman (BYU/Chiefs), Andy Reid (BYU/Chiefs – Head Coach)



Super Bowl LVII Rematch: Week 11 on Monday Night Football. 👀 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BACyCwmhuj — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

Week 12

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV Local Players: Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Seahawks), Bryan Mone (Highland High/Seahawks), Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers)



Week 13

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers), Britain Covey (Utah/Eagles), Iosua Opeta (Weber State/Eagles), Brian Johnson (Utah/Eagles – Offensive Coordinator)



Week 14

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on FOX Local Players: Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah/49ers), Fred Warner (BYU/49ers), Cameron Latu (Olympus High/49ers), Bobby Wagner (Utah State/Seahawks), Bryan Mone (Highland High/Seahawks)



Week 18

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: TBD Local Players: Jaylon Johnson (Utah/Bears), Patrick Scales (Utah State/Bears), Braxton Jones (Southern Utah/Bears), Jordan Love (Utah State/Packers), Tipa Galeai (Utah State/Packers), Dallin Leavitt (Utah State/Packers)



Before the full schedule is released… Every team’s strength of schedule in 2023. ⬇️ 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/82xmSqdaQY — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

