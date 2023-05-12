Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Jordan School District prioritizing mental health for students and staff

May 12, 2023, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:38 am

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — In 2021, 3-in-5 teen girls said they felt persistently sad and hopeless, and more than 1-in-4 girls reported they seriously considered attempting suicide — up significantly since 2011.

Those statistics are from an alarming report published earlier this year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting increased sadness and mental distress among teen girls, LGBTQ+ youth and minority groups.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, KSL is highlighting solution-based efforts here in Utah to help our youth.

McKinley Withers, health and wellness director for the Jordan School District, says they’re taking a proactive approach in prioritizing mental health.

“They need tools to actually help them problem solve, to have healthy relationships, to navigate their own emotional landscape,” he said.”Because, I mean, there isn’t a kid that doesn’t need those skills.”

Withers says every school in the district has a mental health professional on campus, including elementary schools with a full-time school psychologist and counselor.

Secondary schools have a team of counselors at a ratio of one to every 350 students. They’ve also partnered with 19 mental health providers in the community.

“If people from our schools identify a kid who’s of significant concern, we facilitate access to our community providers through that partnership, so they can also get mental health services outside of school,” Withers said.

The Jordan School District also introduced a “health & wellness day” last year. Classes are canceled, and students are provided a wellness curriculum to review with their parents — focusing on the importance of sleep, exercise, light exposure, social interaction and nutrition.

Withers says they want to send a message loud and clear to students that their mental health matters.

“There’s no way to learn effectively if you’re not functioning,” Withers said. “There’s no way to do your best work or be your best self if you’re not doing well. So I think wellness is the foundation of learning.”

The district also provides activities for their teachers to care for their mental well-being, like pickleball, art classes, cooking lessons and yoga.

“There are so many examples of people just expressing this was exactly what we needed. this, this came at the right time,” Withers said.

Withers hopes this day helps both their students and staff develop tools to care for their bodies and minds.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well. 

Additional resources 

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app  or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888) 
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app 
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app. 
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. 
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options. 

Other community-based resources 

Healthy Mind Matters

Aley Davis

Utah drops out of top 10 states for highest suicide rate, but experts remain concerned

For the first time in years, Utah is not in the top 10 states for the highest suicide rate. While some may be quick to applaud the improvement, Utah's suicide experts share why they remain concerned.

12 hours ago

Deanie Wimmer

Utah lawmaker questions schools leaving money on the table for mental health screenings

Schools screen vision and hearing, so why not mental health? While funding is available, most Utah schools do not take part in a state program to provide mental health screenings in school, even though suicide is the number one cause of death among Utah teens.

1 day ago

Ayanna Likens

100-mile walk to Wendover raises awareness for suicide prevention

Several Utahns are taking part in the annual 100-mile walk to Wendover from Tooele City to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

14 days ago

Ayanna Likens

Why bipolar episodes tend to rise in the spring

The change of seasons can be really hard for people who struggle with their mental health. Winter months can lead to more depression, and the shift to spring can lead to more bipolar episodes.

2 months ago

Jed Boal

Today is Teen Mental Wellness Day – here’s ways to help your teen

Teenagers who are struggling with their mental health are not always eager or ready to reach out for help. Thursday is Teen Mental Wellness Day, so we wanted to share some ideas with teens and parents who are seeking answers.

2 months ago

A recent NAMI study shows that African American and Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than w...

Ayanna Likens

Study: African American and Black adults are more likely to suffer from mental illness than white adults

A recent NAMI study shows that African American and Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress.

2 months ago

