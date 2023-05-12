Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
ESPN: Tom Brady In Talks To Become Las Vegas Raiders Partner

May 12, 2023, 10:11 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL quarterback and future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Tom Brady is in “deep discussions” to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Brady’s talks with the Raiders on Friday, May 12.

“NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months,” Schefter tweeted.

On February 1, Brady, 45 announced his retirement from playing in the NFL. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had previously announced he was retiring in 2022. However, Brady decided to come back for the 2023 season only a few weeks after his initial retirement.

“I’m retiring. For good,” Brady stated in February. During his illustrious career, Brady won seven Super Bowls and became the owner of multiple NFL records.

According to ESPN, discussions between Brady and the Raiders “have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution.” The situation is reportedly “still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation.”

Wickersham and Schefter wrote that Brady’s potential partnership in the Raiders is expected to be a “passive” one without any control or authority in Las Vegas’ football or business relations.

Both the NFL and Brady’s agent declined comment to ESPN. The Raiders didn’t return calls or texts to ESPN on the matter.

The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, who served as New England’s offensive coordinator during some of Brady’s time with the Patriots. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is also a product of the Patriots organization.

In March, the NFL legend became a minority owner of another professional franchise in Las Vegas, the Aces. The WNBA franchise’s majority owner is Davis of the Raiders.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement after joining the Aces. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

