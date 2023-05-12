Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Aims To Carry Momentum Over To LAFC Matchup

May 12, 2023, 1:15 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will open its two-game home stand against LAFC on Saturday.

RSL sits at the Western Conference’s 11 seed with a record of 3-5-2. LAFC holds the West’s third seed with a 9-5-1 record.

Real Salt Lake Opens Home Stand Against LAFC

After no draws and no shutouts through the first eight games of the Major League Soccer season, Real Salt Lake’s previous two games against Seattle and Houston were scoreless draws.

RSL is coming off its highest-scoring game of the year in the US Open Cup round of 32 game against the Portland Timbers.

LAFC’s last game was a 2-2 draw against Monterey Bay FC in the US Open Cup.

Los Angeles only has one player on the injury report. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau is listed as out with a left leg injury.

The same can’t be said for Real Salt Lake. Jasper Löffelsend (ankle) and Erik Holt (shoulder) are listed as out. Anderson Julio and Bode Hidalgo have both been upgraded to questionable as they fight through hamstring injuries.

Real Salt Lake winger Danny Musovski will be playing against his former club this weekend. Musovski played with LAFC from 2020-2022.

LAFC’s 17 goals scored is good for 6th best in the MLS. The defense is even more impressive for Los Angeles. They have allowed 8 goals this season. Only Nashville FC has given up fewer scores.

Real Salt Lake is only one point behind 8-seeded Minnesota. A home victory against LAFC could propel RSL into the playoff picture.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

KSL Sports

