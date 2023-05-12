Real Salt Lake Aims To Carry Momentum Over To LAFC Matchup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will open its two-game home stand against LAFC on Saturday.

RSL sits at the Western Conference’s 11 seed with a record of 3-5-2. LAFC holds the West’s third seed with a 9-5-1 record.

Bout to have some fun in the sun 😎 see you there — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 11, 2023

Real Salt Lake Opens Home Stand Against LAFC

After no draws and no shutouts through the first eight games of the Major League Soccer season, Real Salt Lake’s previous two games against Seattle and Houston were scoreless draws.

RSL is coming off its highest-scoring game of the year in the US Open Cup round of 32 game against the Portland Timbers.

LAFC’s last game was a 2-2 draw against Monterey Bay FC in the US Open Cup.

➖Converted a penalty

➖Made decisive save to win shootout 38-year-old goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović did it all to clinch a #USOC2023 Round of 16 berth for @LAFC. 🎥: @opencup pic.twitter.com/W0svSaPcd9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 10, 2023

Los Angeles only has one player on the injury report. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau is listed as out with a left leg injury.

The same can’t be said for Real Salt Lake. Jasper Löffelsend (ankle) and Erik Holt (shoulder) are listed as out. Anderson Julio and Bode Hidalgo have both been upgraded to questionable as they fight through hamstring injuries.

Real Salt Lake winger Danny Musovski will be playing against his former club this weekend. Musovski played with LAFC from 2020-2022.

Speaking with former #LAFC player Danny Musovski on: 1️⃣ His transition to #RSL

2️⃣ Playing his former team

3️⃣ Receiving his MLS Cup ring 💍 🎥: @TheStrikerNews pic.twitter.com/puda7nmW7l — Justin Ruderman (@JustinRuderman_) May 12, 2023

LAFC’s 17 goals scored is good for 6th best in the MLS. The defense is even more impressive for Los Angeles. They have allowed 8 goals this season. Only Nashville FC has given up fewer scores.

Real Salt Lake is only one point behind 8-seeded Minnesota. A home victory against LAFC could propel RSL into the playoff picture.

the weather gods said “soccer weather” 🤌 pic.twitter.com/Qe7OfCViyP — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 12, 2023

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

