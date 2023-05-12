Runnin’ Utes Pick Up Key Transfer Portal Guard

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football isn’t the only team putting in work in the offseason in the transfer portal. The Runnin’ Utes have been hard at work too, picking up a key piece in Deivon Smith for the 2023-24 season.

Smith is an athletic guard who started his college career at Mississippi State before transferring and playing the last two seasons at Georgia Tech. Smith entered the portal for a third time before picking head coach Craig Smith and the Utes as his next stop. Smith does have two years left to play if he so wishes.

Smith has already received preview of his new team and coach last season when the Utes and Yellow Jackets met up in preseason, a 68-64 win for Utah. Smith had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in that game.

What Deivon Smith Brings To The Utes

One of the biggest complaints the last two seasons for the Utes has been a lack of athleticism and Smith should help in that arena despite not necessarily being the hottest hand shooting.

Last season with Georgia Tech, Smith averaged 24.8 minutes per game, 39.9% shooting from the field, 26.1% from the three, 44.8% at the line for about eight points per game. Smith also comes averaging 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game.

Out of high school Smith was a four-star recruit who had his choice of programs such as Louisville, NC State, and Miami. Since his freshman year with the Bulldogs, Smith has accumulated 81 games worth of experience, another aspect that should greatly help Utah make another push to improve in the upcoming college basketball season.

Smith joins fellow 2023-24 recruits Hunter Erickson, Lawson Lovering, and Cole Bajeman. Coach Smith still has two more roster spots he can fill to complete Utah’s roster ahead of competition time.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

