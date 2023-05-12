Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Runnin’ Utes Pick Up Key Transfer Portal Guard

May 12, 2023, 1:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football isn’t the only team putting in work in the offseason in the transfer portal. The Runnin’ Utes have been hard at work too, picking up a key piece in Deivon Smith for the 2023-24 season.

Smith is an athletic guard who started his college career at Mississippi State before transferring and playing the last two seasons at Georgia Tech. Smith entered the portal for a third time before picking head coach Craig Smith and the Utes as his next stop. Smith does have two years left to play if he so wishes.

Smith has already received preview of his new team and coach last season when the Utes and Yellow Jackets met up in preseason, a 68-64 win for Utah. Smith had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in that game.

What Deivon Smith Brings To The Utes

One of the biggest complaints the last two seasons for the Utes has been a lack of athleticism and Smith should help in that arena despite not necessarily being the hottest hand shooting.

Last season with Georgia Tech, Smith averaged 24.8 minutes per game, 39.9% shooting from the field, 26.1% from the three, 44.8% at the line for about eight points per game. Smith also comes averaging 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game.

Out of high school Smith was a four-star recruit who had his choice of programs such as Louisville, NC State, and Miami. Since his freshman year with the Bulldogs, Smith has accumulated 81 games worth of experience, another aspect that should greatly help Utah make another push to improve in the upcoming college basketball season.

Smith joins fellow 2023-24 recruits Hunter Erickson, Lawson Lovering, and Cole Bajeman. Coach Smith still has two more roster spots he can fill to complete Utah’s roster ahead of competition time.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jett Howard NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider is Michigan wing Jett Howard.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lining Up Summer Satellite Camp Schedule

BYU will have a presence at satellite camps to observe potential recruits this summer.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims To Carry Momentum Over To LAFC Matchup

Real Salt Lake prepares for LAFC on Saturday. RSL sits in the West's 11-seed with a record of 3-5-2. LAFC (9-5-1) holds the 3-seed.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Colorado Transfer Deion Smith

BYU adds another running back transfer out of the portal in Deion Smith.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Tom Brady In Talks To Become Las Vegas Raiders Partner

Tom Brady is in "deep discussions" to become a limited partner of the Raiders, according to ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Lacrosse Prepared For First NCAA Appearance Against Notre Dame

Saturday will mark one more quick milestone for Utah Lacrosse reaching the NCAA tournament to face Notre Dame.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Runnin’ Utes Pick Up Key Transfer Portal Guard