Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Lining Up Summer Satellite Camp Schedule

May 12, 2023, 1:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – As society continues to move farther away from the pandemic, college programs such as BYU football are making satellite camps a priority again.

Remember those things?

When NIL and the Transfer Portal weren’t a thing, college coaches were up in arms about satellite camps. It seems like ancient history, but less than a decade ago, it was a big deal. Coaches were upset that some conferences could travel for a satellite camp while others couldn’t. As a result, the NCAA stopped satellite camps at one point, then shortly after, reinstated them.

If you don’t remember, satellite camps are an opportunity for college programs to attend as guests. It’s a loophole during the “quiet period” on the recruiting calendar to allow coaches to watch potential recruits.

Satellite Camp season is coming up

The satellite camps don’t replace what BYU will hold in Provo. Those camps will occur with BYU’s staff providing hands-on coaching on June 5-7 and June 12-14. During a quiet period, coaches can have in-person contact when a recruit visits the member institution’s campus.

BYU will have staff in Dallas/Fort Worth from June 2 to June 4 to observe camps hosted by SMU and fellow Big 12 colleague TCU.

The Cougars coaching staff will be one of 20 Power Five programs at the third annual Dallas Showcase camp hosted by SMU coach Rhett Lashlee. Other Power Five programs that will be visiting include Texas, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and others.

At the DFW Showcase hosted by TCU, 90 Division I programs will be in attendance.

Every college program tries to make inroads to recruit inside Texas. But, unfortunately, very few outside the Lone Star State can achieve consistent success. But now that BYU is playing in the Big 12 Conference, a league with four members inside Texas, Kalani Sitake’s staff has a greater pitch to sell Texas recruits.

Back in February, new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill expressed a desire to expand BYU’s recruiting footprint more into Texas.

While Texas will be important in BYU’s future recruiting efforts, the number one priority for BYU will always be the home state of Utah. BYU plans to have staff represented at Weber State’s camp on June 17. They will be in attendance at Utah Tech’s camp on that same day.

On the west coast, BYU has committed to attending the Avery Strong Showcase in Tacoma, Washington, at Puget Sound University. The showcase honors 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman’s daughter, Avery, who died from brain cancer at seven years old in 2016.

A strong presence of west coast schools is expected to be present, with Washington, Washington State, and Cal expected to be there.

BYU football will visit former coaches

BYU will also stop at a satellite camp to see some of their old friends at Northern Colorado University. Ed Lamb is the new head coach at UNC. Lamb’s program will host a mega camp on June 23 that will also have Arizona, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State as notable guests.

A dead period kicks in on June 26 through July 24 as coaches get their last vacations in before hunkering down for another season in the fall. BYU opens its 2023 schedule on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jett Howard NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider is Michigan wing Jett Howard.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Runnin’ Utes Pick Up Key Transfer Portal Guard

The Runnin' Utes have been hard at work recruiting, picking up a key piece in Deivon Smith for the 2023-24 season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims To Carry Momentum Over To LAFC Matchup

Real Salt Lake prepares for LAFC on Saturday. RSL sits in the West's 11-seed with a record of 3-5-2. LAFC (9-5-1) holds the 3-seed.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Colorado Transfer Deion Smith

BYU adds another running back transfer out of the portal in Deion Smith.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN: Tom Brady In Talks To Become Las Vegas Raiders Partner

Tom Brady is in "deep discussions" to become a limited partner of the Raiders, according to ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Lacrosse Prepared For First NCAA Appearance Against Notre Dame

Saturday will mark one more quick milestone for Utah Lacrosse reaching the NCAA tournament to face Notre Dame.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

BYU Football Lining Up Summer Satellite Camp Schedule