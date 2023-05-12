BYU Football Lining Up Summer Satellite Camp Schedule

PROVO, Utah – As society continues to move farther away from the pandemic, college programs such as BYU football are making satellite camps a priority again.

Remember those things?

When NIL and the Transfer Portal weren’t a thing, college coaches were up in arms about satellite camps. It seems like ancient history, but less than a decade ago, it was a big deal. Coaches were upset that some conferences could travel for a satellite camp while others couldn’t. As a result, the NCAA stopped satellite camps at one point, then shortly after, reinstated them.

If you don’t remember, satellite camps are an opportunity for college programs to attend as guests. It’s a loophole during the “quiet period” on the recruiting calendar to allow coaches to watch potential recruits.

Satellite Camp season is coming up

The satellite camps don’t replace what BYU will hold in Provo. Those camps will occur with BYU’s staff providing hands-on coaching on June 5-7 and June 12-14. During a quiet period, coaches can have in-person contact when a recruit visits the member institution’s campus.

BYU will have staff in Dallas/Fort Worth from June 2 to June 4 to observe camps hosted by SMU and fellow Big 12 colleague TCU.

The Cougars coaching staff will be one of 20 Power Five programs at the third annual Dallas Showcase camp hosted by SMU coach Rhett Lashlee. Other Power Five programs that will be visiting include Texas, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and others.

MORE ‼️ SCHOOLS ‼️ ADDED ‼️ This year’s Dallas Showcase just got even BIGGER and BETTER! Don’t miss your chance to show out in front of the best coaching staffs in the country. 🔗 REGISTER: https://t.co/LLKKyr5YKp#PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Xfx6QUi4bg — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) May 11, 2023

At the DFW Showcase hosted by TCU, 90 Division I programs will be in attendance.

Every college program tries to make inroads to recruit inside Texas. But, unfortunately, very few outside the Lone Star State can achieve consistent success. But now that BYU is playing in the Big 12 Conference, a league with four members inside Texas, Kalani Sitake’s staff has a greater pitch to sell Texas recruits.

Back in February, new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill expressed a desire to expand BYU’s recruiting footprint more into Texas.

While Texas will be important in BYU’s future recruiting efforts, the number one priority for BYU will always be the home state of Utah. BYU plans to have staff represented at Weber State’s camp on June 17. They will be in attendance at Utah Tech’s camp on that same day.

Join us for the Best of the West camp on June 17! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/m8IC654LNK — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) May 10, 2023

On the west coast, BYU has committed to attending the Avery Strong Showcase in Tacoma, Washington, at Puget Sound University. The showcase honors 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman’s daughter, Avery, who died from brain cancer at seven years old in 2016.

A strong presence of west coast schools is expected to be present, with Washington, Washington State, and Cal expected to be there.

A bit late for yesterday. Excited to announce BYU at camp! pic.twitter.com/7UAqSItv1j — Avery Strong Showcases (@AveryShowcases) May 12, 2023

BYU football will visit former coaches

BYU will also stop at a satellite camp to see some of their old friends at Northern Colorado University. Ed Lamb is the new head coach at UNC. Lamb’s program will host a mega camp on June 23 that will also have Arizona, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State as notable guests.

A dead period kicks in on June 26 through July 24 as coaches get their last vacations in before hunkering down for another season in the fall. BYU opens its 2023 schedule on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo.

