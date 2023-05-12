Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape

May 12, 2023, 2:28 PM

(File photo/KSL TV)...

(File photo/KSL TV)

(File photo/KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.

Prosecutors have charged Ben Smyth, a Canadian diver in his second year at Utah, with sodomy, sexual abuse and rape. In an indictment filed this week, detectives say Smyth went to a woman’s dorm room after confirming she was alone last August. He asked her to play “truth or dare” and then allegedly raped her while she resisted physically, said she “did not want to do that,” shook her head no and told him she was in pain.

When detectives interviewed him, he initially denied knowing the woman but later acknowledged having sex with her and that she was in pain.

The indictment, which does not name the woman, also says that when detectives went to serve Smyth with a protective order to keep him away from the woman, a roommate said he had moved out. A private investigator later told detectives that Smyth had returned to Canada upon learning he was under investigation for rape.

In court documents, detectives also write that Smyth’s friends described him as bragging “about the number of women he has sex with,” which he compiled into a list to show others.

The University of Utah athletic department said in a statement that Smyth was suspended from the men’s swimming and diving team when the school was made aware of the allegations in February, before the Pac-12 Championships. Smyth did not compete this year but as a freshman took second in platform diving.

“We were made aware of a serious allegation involving a member of our men’s swimming and diving program. Upon being notified by the University’s Office of Equal Opportunity of a pending investigation, Ben Smyth was immediately suspended,” the department said.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said earlier this week after a warrant for Smyth’s arrest was issued that his office was pursuing any means to return him to Utah. His office said Friday that Smyth had returned to the U.S. They declined to say whether he was in custody.

The diver’s arrest is at least the second time Pac-12 swimming and diving has confronted rape allegations in recent years. In 2016, Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner was found guilty of raping a woman after two graduate students caught him on top of an unconscious woman behind a dumpster on campus.

Smyth’s attorney, Scott Wilding, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

Eliza Pace & Larry Curtis

Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murder

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on each of the six counts she was facing related to a trio of killings.

15 hours ago

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Defense attacks Lori Vallow Daybell’s husband and brother in closing

In the final minutes of the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the defense, for the first time, stated its case of why the mother of two dead children is not guilty of their murders.

2 days ago

Larry Woodcock outsie the courthouse...

Dan Rascon

2 Lori Vallow family members hope for guilty verdict from jury

Family members of Lori Vallow Daybell say it's time justice is served and jurors come down with a guilty verdict.

2 days ago

Tooele Police...

Cary Schwanitz

Student takes unloaded gun to Tooele Junior High School

A student took an unloaded handgun to Tooele Junior High School Thursday morning police said.

2 days ago

...

Emily Ashcraft

Provo man pleads guilty to killing his mother on Pleasant Grove street

A 22-year-old Provo man has admitted to shooting his mother three times, killing her in 2022. He told police the two had been fighting about money earlier that day.

2 days ago

(Pixabay)...

Pat Reavy

Head of Utah charity organization accused of participating in ‘sex tourism’

The Utah owner of a nonprofit charitable organization that provides educational support for children is now accused of traveling to other countries to participate in "sex tourism."

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape