LOCAL NEWS

Crews fight 2-alarm fire in SLC

May 12, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm

BY

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are working to fight a 2-alarm fire at 1903 S. 1700 East.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire broke out in the attic of a potentially converted living space.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews opened up vent holes and “within minutes, the fire was showing through them.”

There was a significant fire throughout the attic and roof area of the home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

