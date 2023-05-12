Crews fight 2-alarm fire in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are working to fight a 2-alarm fire at 1903 S. 1700 East.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire broke out in the attic of a potentially converted living space.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews opened up vent holes and “within minutes, the fire was showing through them.”

There was a significant fire throughout the attic and roof area of the home.

