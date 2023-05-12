LOCAL NEWS
Crews fight 2-alarm fire in SLC
May 12, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are working to fight a 2-alarm fire at 1903 S. 1700 East.
According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire broke out in the attic of a potentially converted living space.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Crews opened up vent holes and “within minutes, the fire was showing through them.”
There was a significant fire throughout the attic and roof area of the home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.