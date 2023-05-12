Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Larry Woodcock honors grandson JJ Vallow on verdict day

May 12, 2023, 4:44 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


BY
KSLTV.com

BOISE, IdahoLarry Woodcock, JJ Vallow‘s grandfather, arrived at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, Friday morning ready for what he hoped the jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial would ultimately decide.

“I feel wonderful, I do,” Woodcock said to KSL TV Friday before the jury came down with its verdict.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Friday morning, he was up listening to a special song.

“Got up this morning listening to Willie.”

He also listend to “We Will Rock You” — which was JJ’s favorite.

A treasured video showed Woodcock and JJ singing that same song years before.

“JJ was playing the microphone. That was the song we sang together.”

This special moment was on Woodcock’s mind as he entered the court Friday.

As Woodcock and the nation waited for the verdict, he wore a shirt that said, “World’s Greatest Papa.”

“I hope I was the world’s,” Woodcock said with a pause. “I hope I was the world’s best papa to JJ and Tylee, and I thank y’all every day.”

The jury met for a few hours Friday before bringing down a guilty verdict, on all counts, against JJ’s adoptive mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

When Larry Woodcock walked out of the courthouse Friday, he was greeted with with cheering and chanting and singing of that favorite of JJ’s.

“We will rock you.”

