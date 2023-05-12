Larry Woodcock honors grandson JJ Vallow on verdict day

BOISE, Idaho — Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow‘s grandfather, arrived at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, Friday morning ready for what he hoped the jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial would ultimately decide.

“I feel wonderful, I do,” Woodcock said to KSL TV Friday before the jury came down with its verdict.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Friday morning, he was up listening to a special song.

“Got up this morning listening to Willie.”

He also listend to “We Will Rock You” — which was JJ’s favorite.

"Turn out the lights, the party's over… Lori." Larry Woodcock walks into Day 2 of jury deliberations playing his favorite song he used to sing with JJ, which is now a message for Lori. #LoriVallowTrial #LoriVallowDaybell #LoriVallow@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/V0KFKzxC52 — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) May 12, 2023

A treasured video showed Woodcock and JJ singing that same song years before.

“JJ was playing the microphone. That was the song we sang together.”

This special moment was on Woodcock’s mind as he entered the court Friday.

As Woodcock and the nation waited for the verdict, he wore a shirt that said, “World’s Greatest Papa.”

“I hope I was the world’s,” Woodcock said with a pause. “I hope I was the world’s best papa to JJ and Tylee, and I thank y’all every day.”

Larry wore a shirt that says 'World's GREATEST PAPA' and tearfully says he hopes that's who he was for JJ and Tylee, before heading into court to wait for a verdict. #LoriVallowTrial #LoriVallowDaybell #LoriVallow @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/3BeVYDXuVi — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) May 12, 2023

The jury met for a few hours Friday before bringing down a guilty verdict, on all counts, against JJ’s adoptive mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

When Larry Woodcock walked out of the courthouse Friday, he was greeted with with cheering and chanting and singing of that favorite of JJ’s.

“We will rock you.”

Larry Woodcock, grandfather of murder victims, emerged to cheers and singing after the guilty verdict for #LoriVallowDaybell pic.twitter.com/lyfePYSZyf — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) May 12, 2023