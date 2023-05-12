Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Teen rushes into burning house to help save children in Cincinnati

May 12, 2023, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

A teen is recounting the moments she helped save a child from a house fire in Winton Hills Thursday...

A teen is recounting the moments she helped save a child from a house fire in Winton Hills Thursday. Three children were taken to the hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries, following a fire early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Winton Hills. Mandatory Credit: WLWT

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A teen is recounting the moments she helped save a child from a house fire in Winton Hills Thursday.

Three children were taken to the hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries, following a fire early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Winton Hills.

The two children, four-year-old Addyson and seven-year-old Alijah remain in the hospital in critical condition.

WLWT talked with the children’s grandmother who shared photos of the children.

August, 4, Alijah, 7, Addyston, 4, and Alaysia, 10. Alijah and Addyson remain in the hospital. Winton Hills apartment fire Officials: 3 children hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuries, after a fire in Winton Hills. Flagler says the first crew arrived within four minutes and found heavy fire on the first floor of an apartment building. As initial crews were arriving, additional 911 calls were coming in regarding children being trapped in the building.

Neighbors say a woman who spotted the fire started pounding on the doors to wake everyone up. They said a mother and daughter escaped, but other children were still trapped.

A 17-year-old neighbor said she dashed in to help rescue the children.

“I ran upstairs, got to the backroom looking for the babies. I put stuff over them so when I came back in I can grab them and get out of there so the fire department can clear the house,” 17-year-old Ki’niah Willis said.

She said it was hard breathing in all the fumes but wanted to do whatever she could to save the children.

“I’m breathing in the fumes trying to get this baby. I’m breathing in and out, I said come on, you can do this to get this baby,” Willis said.

According to fire officials, three children were hospitalized and two sustained life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati Public Schools officials released a statement saying that are “saddened that two students were injured in a fire at an apartment building near Winton Hills Academy. The District’s Crisis Response Team is at school today for students who need additional support.”

Authorities say it is not yet known what caused the fire, though there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious at this time.

Close to 60 firefighters responded to the scene Thursday, plus additional EMS resources.

According to CFD, $110,000 in damages was caused, and one family – one adult and four children – has been displaced.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Larry Woodcock talks to a throng of cameras and microphones...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Woodcocks elated to get justice with guilty verdict

Outside the courthouse Friday, cheers erupted when Kay and Larry Woodcock, murder victim JJ Vallow’s grandparents, walked outside, elated.

20 hours ago

Larry Woodcock outsie the courthouse...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Madison Swenson

Larry Woodcock honors grandson JJ Vallow on verdict day

Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandfather, arrived at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, Friday morning ready for what he hoped the jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial would ultimately decide.

20 hours ago

Food and Drug Administration building...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

FDA green lights a new type of drug for menopausal hot flashes

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes and night sweats during menopause.

20 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Eliza Pace & Larry D. Curtis

Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of murdering her children

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on each of the six counts she was facing related to a trio of killings.

20 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Madison Swenson

Jury reaches verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial

The jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial has reached a verdict.

20 hours ago

This view from one of Sandia National Laboratories' solar-powered hot air balloons was taken at a h...

Ashley Strickland

Mysterious unidentified sounds captured in recordings of the stratosphere

Giant solar balloons were sent 70,000 feet up in the air to record sounds of Earth's stratosphere — and the microphones picked up some unexpected sounds.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Teen rushes into burning house to help save children in Cincinnati