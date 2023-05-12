Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

SLC airport police seize half pound of meth hidden inside peanut butter jars

May 12, 2023, 5:08 PM

A photo of a peanut butter jar with a bag, contain meth, sits on a police evidence shelf (May 11, 2023 | SLCPD).

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Would you like your peanut butter with a side of meth? The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division seized over a half pound of crystal methamphetamine illegally concealed inside two peanut butter jars Thursday.

The investigation began at approximately 10:27 a.m. when TSA notified officers about a suspicious item found during security screening.

TSA officials found a peanut butter jar filled with a crystalized substance.

A photo of a peanut butter jar with a bag, contain meth, sits on a police evidence shelf (May 11, 2023 | SLCPD).

Officers got a court-authorized search warrant and during a search of the travelers’ items, officers discovered two peanut butter jars with meth inside.

Both people were taken back to the Airport Operations Center to process the evidence and interview the two passengers.

According to a release from Salt Lake City police, “Officers arrested 61-year-old Melissa Hoching, took her to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked her on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance.”

The other person detained was released.

“We will not allow our airport to be used as a gateway for drug smuggling,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said. “The officers of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division will continue to do everything in their power to disrupt drug trafficking. We are proud to have strong partnerships with the TSA and other federal agencies; and we are united in our efforts to help ensure the safety of the Salt Lake City International Airport.”

