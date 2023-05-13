Woodcocks elated to get justice with guilty verdict

BOISE, Idaho — Outside the courthouse Friday, cheers erupted when Kay and Larry Woodcock, murder victim JJ Vallow’s grandparents, walked outside, elated.

The Woodcocks were relieved but it was a bittersweet moment too. They were the people who got police involved in late 2019, that reached some conclusion Friday, when they asked the question: Where are JJ and Tylee?

As Friday morning started, Larry Woodcock was honoring his late grandchild with music, bringing back memories while everybody anticipated a jury returning a verdict on Lori Vallow Daybell’s involvement as their killer.

“I feel wonderful, I do. Got up this morning listening to Willie,” Woodcock said. “How can you start to have a bad day, waking up, listening to Willie?”

Larry Woodcock was remembering a special moment when he and JJ were singing together.

“That is JJ and I’s song. We sang that.”

Four hours later, with a verdict announced of guilty on all six counts as the Woodcocks walked back out to sounds of JJ Vallow’s favorite songs with the lyrics, “We will, we will rock you.”

With Vallow Daybell now guilty for the deaths.

“We are elated with this. There was some doubt we would get all of them, all get guilties, but we did it. The prosecution is amazing, the law enforcement was amazing. They became our family.”

The Woodcocks were celebrating, though with sadness too.

“JJ, I love you (gets choked up)…… Papa wishes you were here in other circumstances. Tylee, Papa loves you. Tammy, I never met you. Tammy, you are part of our life. Tammy, I am sorry for happened to you. My heart hurts. My heart hurts for these three.”

After three long years they are now hearing the sound of justice.

Kay Woodcock pointed out that this verdict is coming down as we go into Mother’s Day weekend. They said they look forward to the sentencing that is expected to take place is approximately three months.

They also said they are hoping to finally give JJ and Tylee a proper burial.