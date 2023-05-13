Public engages with verdict of Idaho mom’s murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — As the verdict was about to be read — that would determine the fate of Lori Vallow Daybell after her murder trial — crowds gathered outside the courtroom.

Ada County Courthouse was a gathering place for people wanting to watch it all unfold. People were glued to their cellphones, watching a livestream of the proceedings. It was the first time Judge Steven Boyce allowed any recording from inside the courtroom.

People watched it all unfold.

Since the judge allowed the verdict to be streamed, it was on many platforms, including from KSLTV.com and the KSL TV app. The group outside was anticipating answers and sure enough, a little after 1 p.m., the verdict was read.

There were six charges — all with the same answer: Guilty.

Outside there was cheering and clapping. The reactions on the faces outside told the story: they believed that justice has been served.

Inside the courtroom, those in the front row reported that Daybell showed not emotion, but there was plenty from JJ’s family, Larry and Kay Woodcock, who were holding hands and crying as the verdict was read.

Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandfather, walked into court singing and walked out with a guilty verdict for #LoriVallowDaybell and crowds singing back to him. Story via @LaurenSnews https://t.co/S7uHCUor9s — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) May 13, 2023

They later exited the courthouse to cheers, just as the investigative team did.

Chad Daybell will stand trial for similar crimes about the deaths of his late wife Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Currently that is expected in Boise in June of 2024.