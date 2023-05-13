Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Florists work long, late to prepare for Mother’s Day

May 12, 2023, 11:00 PM

Mother's Day flower arrangement...

Hillside Floral in Cottonwood Heights is swamped with floral arrangements for Mother's Day. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah—Two days before Mother’s Day, few places were busier than florists as workers stayed late to fill hundreds of orders before the holiday.

At Hillside Floral, owner Amanda Mason said she and others in the shop worked Thursday all the way until 1:30 a.m. Friday in an effort to prepare for the weekend.

“It’s been chaos!” Mason laughed during an interview with KSL 5. “We’re doing really good staying ahead.”

 

Hillside Floral is using this semi-trailer to hold all of its floral arrangements for Mother's Day. (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Mason said her shop alone would likely complete close to 600 Mother’s Day orders by week’s end, from bouquets to corsages.

A semi-trailer sat next to the shop to provide extra space for bouquets.

“(We’ve had) lots of orders, lots of phone calls—lots of everything,” Mason smiled, acknowledging her shop faced another long night Friday night.

The owner said she was inspired, however, by the love shown by customers toward their moms.

“Moms are really important in everyone’s life, and everyone has a mom,” Mason said. “Everyone is super grateful for them and everything that they do, so I think a lot of people like to show appreciation in flowers.”

Employee Ella Jaeger had her mother on her mind.

“You are my best friend, and I could not ask for a better mom,” Jaeger said. “She really does so much for me, so I love her a lot.”

Mason said helping others to express their love on the holiday helped to make the long hours worthwhile.

“We get to share in that and making people happy,” Mason said.

