Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cox condemns White House rule on transgender athlete participation in sports

May 13, 2023, 11:41 AM

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is one of 25 Republican governors to ask the White House to withdraw a rule t...

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is one of 25 Republican governors to ask the White House to withdraw a rule that would prohibit broad bans on transgender athletes competing on a team that matches their gender identity. (Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

(Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is among a group of Republican governors who are taking aim at a White House rule that would prohibit states from passing blanket bans of transgender athletes participating in school sports.

In a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Cox and 24 other governors say the rule overreaches state rights and they called on the administration to delay the implementation of the rule until the Supreme Court can weigh in on the subject.

“If (the rule is) not withdrawn, we are gravely concerned about the impact that the department’s wholesale reinvention of Title IX’s terms would have on states’ ability to enforce their laws and policies as written,” the letter reads. “Most troubling, the proposed regulation would turn the purpose of Title IX on its head and threaten the many achievements of women in athletics.”

Title IX — the landmark gender equity legislation passed in 1972 — is meant to prevent gender-based discrimination in education, including athletics. Under the proposed rule, blanket bans on transgender students participating on teams that align with their gender identity would violate Title IX, although states could enact more targeted bans, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports, according to the Associated Press.

Schools that don’t comply with the new rule are under threat of losing some federal funding, which the letter says is an attempt from the Department of Education to “coerce compliance with an uncertain, fluid and completely subjective standard that is based on a highly politicized gender ideology.”

Opposition to transgender athletes, gender-related surgeries and hormone treatments for minors has been a focal point for some conservatives over the last several years.

The letter acknowledges that gender identity is fluid, but claims the rule will make it even harder for school officials to determine who should be eligible to play on a particular team.

“The American (Psychological) Association asserts that ‘gender identity is internal,'” the letter states. “And the American Academy of Pediatrics states that ‘gender identity can be fluid, shifting in different contexts.’ Compelling a subjective, athlete-by-athlete analysis controlled by a student’s self-identified ‘gender identity’ enforced under threat of department retribution affords no clarity. It does the opposite.”

Cox pointed to the rarity last year when he vetoed HB11, which bans transgender girls from competing in high school sports, saying there were only four transgender students playing high school sports in Utah, and just one who played on a girls team.

Lawmakers overruled Cox’s veto, but a judge has since paused the law from going into effect while a court challenge is pending.

At least 18 other states have enacted laws banning transgender athletes from competing in sports that differ from their sex assigned at birth, according to the ACLU. Biden’s proposed Title IX policies would render these laws illegal.

This year, Cox signed into law SB16, which prohibits health care providers from giving hormonal treatments to minors if they are not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before a certain date, in addition to prohibiting any transgender-related surgical procedures on minors.

While some Republican-led states have moved forward with restrictive laws, several blue states have adopted or considered laws to protect medical care and participation in sports.

When Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spoke to the House Education and Workforce Committee on Feb. 8, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. asked him whether transgender athletes should compete in girls’ sports.

“My daughter is 8 years old, she plays in little league baseball in Boulder, Colorado, and it’s a coed league. It’s probably 10% girls, about 90% boys, and she’s every bit as competitive as them,” Polis said.

Last month, the Democratic governor signed SB23-188 into law in Colorado, which will prevent the state from recognizing lawsuits for those who receive, assist or provide gender-related care and/or abortions.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Civil Rights Commission has also issued rules relating to the inclusion of gender identity among anti-discrimination policies, stating that, “All (public) covered entities shall allow individuals the proper use of gender-segregated facilities that are consistent with their gender identity.”

Related stories

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Pickleball is coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and Saks ...

Nathaniel Meyersohn

Pickleball is replacing Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy at malls

Pickleball is coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and Saks Off 5th stores.

17 hours ago

Salt Lake City police officers investigating the scene. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Sicily Stanton

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Salt Lake City

Two people were found dead in an office building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, police said.

17 hours ago

Mother's Day flower arrangement...

Andrew Adams

Florists work long, late days to prepare for Mother’s Day

Two days before Mother’s Day, few places were busier than florists as workers stayed late to fill hundreds of orders before the holiday.

2 days ago

Simple Yoga Fitness...

Alex Cabrero

Business owner tracks stolen AirPods to hotel

It takes a lot of courage to start a small business. Justin Petersen and his wife know all about that after starting Simple Yoga Fitness in Woods Cross. 

2 days ago

The Ogden Valley's Wilcox family is grateful for their neighbors who helped them divert water from ...

Mike Anderson

Homeowners in Ogden Valley prepare for rising runoff

Parts of the South Fork River started to spill over and threaten some homes and farms in the Ogden Valley.

2 days ago

Jay Evans...

Ayanna Likens

LGBTQ+ Teens tend to suffer more from mental illness and suicide ideation, study shows

Teens across the United States are struggling more and more with mental illness and suicide ideation, especially LGBTQ+ teens.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Cox condemns White House rule on transgender athlete participation in sports