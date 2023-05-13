SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots
May 13, 2023, 12:14 PM
(European Southern Observatory/Meingast via AP)
A former executive at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance accuses the tech giant of serving as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government.
17 hours ago
Giant solar balloons were sent 70,000 feet up in the air to record sounds of Earth's stratosphere — and the microphones picked up some unexpected sounds.
2 days ago
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called.
3 days ago
Google on Wednesday unveiled its latest lineup of hardware products, including its first foldable phone and a new tablet, as well as plans to roll out new AI features to its search engine and productivity tools.
3 days ago
Google is moving forward with plans to bring AI chat features to its core search engine as it works to keep pace with a wave of new artificial intelligence tools that could threaten the company's dominance online for the first time in decades.
4 days ago
As people get out to look for any remaining antlers, Utah wildlife officials are offering a new app to report "deadheads."
8 days ago
