Former Utah QB Scores Three TDs, Leads Maulers To Win In USFL’s Week 5

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams scored three total touchdowns to lead the Pittsburgh Maulers to a victory over the Michigan Panthers in Week 5 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Panthers hosted the Maulers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, May 13.

Williams tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Pittsburgh to its second win of the season.

The Maulers beat the Panthers, 23-7.

Williams finished the game 15/19 passing for 184 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He posted a QBR of 120.2. Williams also ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The former Utah standout’s first touchdown came on a four-yard pass to Mason Stokke. The strike gave Pittsburgh its first points of the contest and tied the game at 7-7 with 2:02 remaining in the opening quarter.

A few minutes later, Williams threw his second touchdown toss of the day. He hit Isiah Hennie for five yards and six points to give the Maulers a 14-7 lead with 13:38 left until halftime.

Williams scored his third and final touchdown of the game with his legs in the fourth quarter. The quarterback burst for 13 yards and across the goal line to stretch Pittsburgh’s lead to 23-7 with 3:09 to go on the game clock.

With the win, the Maulers improved their record to 2-3 this season.

Another win at Ford Field in the books! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/XAmyfSWDSF — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) May 13, 2023

Pittsburgh’s next game is on the road against the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 am. (MDT). The game will be televised on USA.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

This season in the USFL, Williams has thrown for 590 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He’s added 207 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

Troy Williams has gotten in done in the air and on the ground today for the @USFLMaulers 🙌 📺 @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/CSTL65Q4Vu — USFL (@USFL) May 13, 2023

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

