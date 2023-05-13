Police investigating after 2 found dead in Salt Lake City

Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
CRIME

May 13, 2023, 3:59 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were found dead in an office building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, police said.

Late Saturday morning, emergency responders received a call from a community member who reported finding a body inside the office complex near 3000 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

“Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross arrived on scene and found two people dead,” Salt Lake police said.

Officers arrived on scene to secure the building and check for any other possible victims. They also conducted a welfare check at a residence near Sunnyside Park as part of the investigation.

Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad and workers from the department’s crime lab also responded to the scene to collect evidence, conduct interviews and examine the area for any additional information.

“We are conducting a death investigation; there is no threat to the community and there is no outstanding persons,” Salt Lake police said.

Police did not provide additional details, including the genders or ages of the people who were found dead, nor how they died.

“The cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the medical examiner’s office,” according to the police statement.

