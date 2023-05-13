Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Water line break floods out Spanish Fork families from homes

May 13, 2023, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — For the second time in a week, some Spanish Forks homes were flooded due to a water line break.

The break happened Friday afternoon, as a construction crew accidentally struck the water line while installing a traffic signal and digging near the intersection of 800 East and Center Street, sending thousands of gallons of pressurized water gushing up into the road and down the hill into homes.

Ten homes were affected, and three of those families had to stay elsewhere because of the damage done to their homes.

“Because of water or their utilities being shut off to ensure appliance safety and minimize water damage,” said Nick Porter, spokesman for Spanish Fork City. “They are working with the American Red Cross to get them taken care of.”

Disaster clean-up crews worked throughout the day on Saturday, removing water-soaked carpets and padding, clothes, furniture, and other personal items. One homeowner even had his lifetime’s worth of baseball cards out in his backyard drying.

“I have been collecting these my whole life. They’re worth close to $10,000,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

The families being helped by the Red Cross will have to remain out of their homes. No word on when they can go back home.

As for the section of 800 East that was damaged, the road remains closed to traffic.

Porter said the city would re-evaluate the road on Monday to see how much of it needs to be removed and repaired.

“There was a lot of water coming out,” he explained. “We will let the road settle and see what happens, and then we’ll take a look at it on Monday.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

The Ogden Valley's Wilcox family is grateful for their neighbors who helped them divert water from ...

Mike Anderson

Homeowners in Ogden Valley prepare for rising runoff

Parts of the South Fork River started to spill over and threaten some homes and farms in the Ogden Valley.

2 days ago

Snow on Utah peaks...

Jed Boal

Meteorologist says Utah snow melt continues at ideal pace

There is still a lot of snow that needs to melt and runoff in Utah’s mountains above 9,000 feet. 

2 days ago

(Spanish Fork City)...

Eliza Pace

Water main break closes 800 East in Spanish Fork, floods 7 homes

A water main has broken on 800 East in Spanish Fork near Center Street, flooding 7 homes and prompting evacuations.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Construction update for Deer Creek Dam begins

The Deer Creek Dam and Reservoir are getting much-needed construction improvements so they can continue to deliver water to the community and mitigate flooding.

3 days ago

Willard Bay spillway...

Mike Anderson

The Great Salt Lake getting billions of gallons of water

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District opened up a spillway Thursday that is now releasing billions of gallons of water into the Great Salt Lake.

3 days ago

Drone helping find water source for mudslide...

Karah Brackin

Drones used to monitor source of mudslides

Engineers are at the scene of a mudslide that caused a Weber County family to evacuate their home. Engineers are using drones to check areas where water could be entering the ground.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Water line break floods out Spanish Fork families from homes