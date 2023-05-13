Water line break floods out Spanish Fork families from homes

SPANISH FORK, Utah — For the second time in a week, some Spanish Forks homes were flooded due to a water line break.

The break happened Friday afternoon, as a construction crew accidentally struck the water line while installing a traffic signal and digging near the intersection of 800 East and Center Street, sending thousands of gallons of pressurized water gushing up into the road and down the hill into homes.

Ten homes were affected, and three of those families had to stay elsewhere because of the damage done to their homes.

“Because of water or their utilities being shut off to ensure appliance safety and minimize water damage,” said Nick Porter, spokesman for Spanish Fork City. “They are working with the American Red Cross to get them taken care of.”

Disaster clean-up crews worked throughout the day on Saturday, removing water-soaked carpets and padding, clothes, furniture, and other personal items. One homeowner even had his lifetime’s worth of baseball cards out in his backyard drying.

“I have been collecting these my whole life. They’re worth close to $10,000,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

The families being helped by the Red Cross will have to remain out of their homes. No word on when they can go back home.

As for the section of 800 East that was damaged, the road remains closed to traffic.

Porter said the city would re-evaluate the road on Monday to see how much of it needs to be removed and repaired.

“There was a lot of water coming out,” he explained. “We will let the road settle and see what happens, and then we’ll take a look at it on Monday.”