Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

US wants a recall of 67 million airbag inflators, manufacturer disagrees

May 13, 2023, 5:38 PM

2017 GMC Acadia crossover SUVs are revealed at the 2016 North American International Auto Show in J...

2017 GMC Acadia crossover SUVs are revealed at the 2016 North American International Auto Show in January 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is calling for an immediate recall of 67 million airbag inflators due to a dangerous defect, the agency said in a letter to ARC Automotive, a major manufacturer of the component. But the automotive supplier that made the component is disputing the need for it to conduct any sort of broad recall at all.

NHTSA cited at least nine incidents of airbags manufactured by Knoxville-based ARC Automotive rupturing, leading to significant injuries or even death beginning in 2009. Seven of the nine incidents, including one death, occurred in the United States. The 67 million airbag inflators that NHTSA wants recalled were all produced in the 18-year period prior to January 2018, when ARC installed equipment to help inspect inflators, according to the company.

“While incidents are rare, the incidents that have occurred have been severe, prompting the agency to issue a recall request,” Veronica Morales, NHTSA spokesperson, said in a statement. “NHTSA is taking this action under its authorities to investigate potential defects and oversee recalls as required by the Vehicle Safety Act.”

ARC disagrees on the need for a recall.

“We disagree with NHTSA’s new sweeping request when extensive field testing has found no inherent defect,” an ARC spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

Millions of vehicles with airbags from Takata, the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, are already under recall. NHTSA said that prolonged exposure to high heat and humidity caused those air bags to explode when deployed as well.

In comparison to ARC, the Takata airbags caused at least 18 deaths and left more than 400 drivers with injuries that included blinding and maiming. It’s also the largest auto recall in history.

The airbag inflators are used by at least 12 vehicle manufacturers, but NHTSA did not specify which ones.

In 2021, a driver in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse died after the airbag inflator ruptured in Michigan. And outside of the United States, a driver in Canada was also killed by a ruptured airbag inflator in a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, according to NHTSA’s letter.

“Airbag inflators that project metal fragments into vehicle occupants, rather than properly inflating the attached airbag, create an unreasonable risk of death and injury,” the agency said in the letter.

GM said it would recall nearly 1 million cars in the US because the airbag inflator “may explode during deployment, due to a manufacturing defect.”

Included in that recall are the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from the 2014 through 2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive. Dealers will replace the airbag module.

In a letter dated Thursday in response to NHTSA, ARC vice president for product integrity Steve Gold said the company “strongly disagrees” with the agency’s tentative conclusion that a recall for 67 million airbags is necessary.

The letter criticized NHTSA, saying that the agency’s request for a recall was “not based upon any objective technical or engineering conclusion regarding the existence of a defect” and that the “failures were anything other than occasional or isolated.”

To support the company’s claims, Gold cited nearly eight years of cooperation with NHTSA on an investigation into ruptured airbag inflators, including tests on 918 inflators pulled out of cars from salvage yards and sent to the company’s labs for testing.

“None of the 918 inflators ruptured in the tests,” Gold wrote in response to NHTSA’s request for a recall. “Accordingly, the test program demonstrated with 99% reliability and 99% confidence that the inflators in the subject population would deploy without rupturing.”

At least one of the ruptures cited by NHTSA was simply the result of an “isolated manufacturing anomaly,” Gold wrote, and thus a broader recall was unnecessary. And the Canadian incident involving the Hyundai Elantra, Gold added, involved a component that was not used in the US market.

Furthermore, “NHTSA’s authority to require certain manufacturers to conduct safety recalls does not extend to manufacturers of original equipment, such as ARC,” Gold wrote in the letter.

But Gold went on to write that the company could “understand” that “GM’s action is being taken out of an abundance of caution to address potential concerns about the inflators,” given that three of the incidents involved the Chevy Traverse, specifically.

Despite ARC’s protests, NHTSA still wrote that it believes the number of incidents rises to a level where a broad recall is necessary. To support its arguments, it cited seven incidents. One incident was fatal, another resulted in “severe” injuries, and several others result in injuries to the face.

– CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Pickleball is coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and Saks ...

Nathaniel Meyersohn

Pickleball is replacing Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy at malls

Pickleball is coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and Saks Off 5th stores.

18 hours ago

The Google Pixel Fold is the company's first foray into foldable phones. (Google via CNN)...

Samantha Kelly

A foldable phone, new tablet and lots of AI: What Google unveiled at its big developer event

Google on Wednesday unveiled its latest lineup of hardware products, including its first foldable phone and a new tablet, as well as plans to roll out new AI features to its search engine and productivity tools.

3 days ago

Clearance sale signs are displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 26, 2...

Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist

Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy.

4 days ago

KSL’S Matt Gephardt gets to work on setting up a new garden as he digs into its cost savings. (Je...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Can you save on groceries by growing your own food?

Everyone is looking for ways to stretch their budgets, especially on one of the biggest expenses for households: food. If you grow your food instead of buying it, can you save money? Matt Gephardt did some digging to find out.

5 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: Cutting out hidden expenses in your budget

Taking a hard look at your budget can help you track unnecessary expenses. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us what we can start slashing.

5 days ago

Sanders packs a snack bag for her kids, one snack for every hour of the road trip....

Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: How to save on your roadtrip

Here are some tips to save you time and money while planning your summer road trip.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

US wants a recall of 67 million airbag inflators, manufacturer disagrees