CRIME

Maryland man arrested after stealing 5-ton military vehicle

May 13, 2023, 7:06 PM

Police surround a privately-owned military vehicle in Baltimore after a suspect was taken into cust...

Police surround a privately-owned military vehicle in Baltimore after a suspect was taken into custody for allegedly stealing the 5-ton vehicle and leading officers on a highway chase. (WBAL)

(WBAL)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A Maryland man was arrested after allegedly stealing a five-ton military vehicle and leading police on a chase on Friday night, according to local police.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Michael D. Stevens II, 38, stole a privately owned 1986 923-A 5-ton military vehicle from a residence in Bel Air, Maryland. Deputies responded to the scene at around 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle was later seen in Bel Air and reportedly entered onto Interstate 95, the statement said.

Deputies from the the special operations division of the sheriff’s department’s Southern Precinct and other law enforcement agencies began pursuing the vehicle down the interstate, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities deployed multiple stop sticks but could not disable the vehicle, it added.

During the chase, the suspect crashed into several other vehicles, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop after arriving in Baltimore, more than 20 miles from Bel Air. Then, police say, the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot but deputies were able to “safely apprehend” him and bring him to the Harford County Detention Center.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had been released from the detention center just before stealing the vehicle.

The man faces charges of motor vehicle theft and two counts of 1st degree assault, two counts of second- degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order. He is being held on no bond, according to the statement.

Information about an upcoming court appearance or potential attorney information for Stevens was not available Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

