Former BYU Player Helps Arlington Renegades Win 2023 XFL Championship

May 13, 2023, 9:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah played in the 2023 XFL Championship Game. Former BYU football standout Tomasi Laulile helped the Arlington Renegades reach the title game and defeat the D.C. Defenders to be crowned champions.

The XFL Championship Game took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, May 13.

The Renegades defeated the Defenders, 35-26.

Here is how the local players performed during the title game of the 2023 XFL playoffs:

RELATED: Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu Named 2023 XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

Locals Players in the XFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (9-1)

The former Utah linebacker had seven total tackles, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in D.C.’s 35-26 loss to the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Championship on Saturday, May 13.

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Renegade beat the D.C. Defender, 35-25, to win the XFL Championship on Saturday, May 13.

2023 XFL Teams

North Division

South Division

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which started its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

