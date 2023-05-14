1 Hiker dead, 1 injured after fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A female hiker died and her male partner was hospitalized while hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening.

Detective Aymee Race with Unified Police Department said the call came in at approximately 7 p.m. The caller said they believe two people had fallen in the Storm Mountain area of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Dispatchers sent a search and rescue team and officer to the area. They launched a drone that found the two hikers.

“Unfortunately, there was a 34-year-old female by the name of Kaitlyn Brann who passed away on scene,” Race said. She said Brann was from Park City.

The injured man’s name was not released but Race said he is 30 years old. Life Flight took him to the hospital and is he expected to survive Race said.

“It’s important to note that the hikers were actually very well prepared for the situation, just given the elements, unfortunately, this was the outcome,” Race said.

Race said it’s a good reminder to take safety precautions. “Always come prepared, food, water, and the proper equipment. Make sure you’re notifying someone if you’re hiking alone. Please always be aware and have the proper equipment like phones so we can locate you guys if anything does happen,” Race said.