Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

1 Hiker dead, 1 injured after fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

May 14, 2023, 10:11 AM

Big Cottonwood Canyon...

A hiking trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon. (File photo/KSL TV)

(File photo/KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A female hiker died and her male partner was hospitalized while hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening.

Detective Aymee Race with Unified Police Department said the call came in at approximately 7 p.m. The caller said they believe two people had fallen in the Storm Mountain area of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Dispatchers sent a search and rescue team and officer to the area. They launched a drone that found the two hikers.

“Unfortunately, there was a 34-year-old female by the name of Kaitlyn Brann who passed away on scene,” Race said. She said Brann was from Park City.

The injured man’s name was not released but Race said he is 30 years old. Life Flight took him to the hospital and is he expected to survive Race said.

“It’s important to note that the hikers were actually very well prepared for the situation, just given the elements, unfortunately, this was the outcome,” Race said.

Race said it’s a good reminder to take safety precautions. “Always come prepared, food, water, and the proper equipment. Make sure you’re notifying someone if you’re hiking alone. Please always be aware and have the proper equipment like phones so we can locate you guys if anything does happen,” Race said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake City police officers investigating the scene. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

SICILY STANTON, ksl.com & Cary J. Schwanitz, ksltv.com

Autopsies pending for two bodies found in SLC office building Saturday

Salt Lake City police said there will not be any updates on the investigation of two bodies discovered Saturday in an office building until autopsies are completed.

14 hours ago

(KSLTV)...

Ladd Egan

Stamp Out Hunger food drive comes at a critical time for Utah families in need

Food pantries across Utah will be able to help more families needing assistance thanks to all the food collected by postal carriers on Saturday.

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during t...

Associated Press

Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic workplace allegations

Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace.

2 days ago

One of the effected Spanish Fork, Utah. (KSLTV/Aubrey Shafter)...

Alex Cabrero

Water line break floods out Spanish Fork families from homes

For the second time in a week, some Spanish Forks homes were flooded due to a water line break.

2 days ago

Pickleball is coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and Saks ...

Nathaniel Meyersohn

Pickleball is replacing Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy at malls

Pickleball is coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and Saks Off 5th stores.

2 days ago

Salt Lake City police officers investigating the scene. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Sicily Stanton

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Salt Lake City

Two people were found dead in an office building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, police said.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

1 Hiker dead, 1 injured after fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon