Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Suspended Again After New Video Shows Apparent Gun

May 14, 2023, 10:06 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Memphis Grizzlies announced that basketball star Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities after a new video surfaced on social media showing the point guard apparently holding a gun.

The Grizzlies shared a statement on Morant’s suspension on Sunday, May 14.

RELATED: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant To Miss 2 Games, Video Shows Apparent Gun

“We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review,” the Grizzlies stated. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The NBA released a similar statement on Morant, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” the NBA insider tweeted.

The new social media appeared to show Morant riding in the front passenger sit of a vehicle and holding what looked to be a gun.

It’s Morant’s second time being suspended since the beginning of March. In early March, the Grizzlies suspended Morant indefinitely after a previous Instagram Live video showed the NBA player with an alleged fireman in a nightclub.

After the first suspension, Morant released the following statement:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m giong to take some tiem away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.” – Ja Morant

Morant ended up missing eight games in March. The point guard had been in counseling at a Florida facility while he served his suspension.

During his initial suspension, Morant told ESPN that he realizes “what I have to lose” and said he would try to be “more responsible, more smarter and staying away from all the bad decisions.”

Morant and the Grizzlies were eliminated in six games by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the playoffs.

The Murray State product averaged 26.2 points per game this season. Morant has been named an NBA All-Star twice during his four seasons in the league.

