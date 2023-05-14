Autopsies pending for two bodies found in SLC office building Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said there will not be any updates on the investigation of two bodies discovered Saturday in an office building until autopsies are completed.

Police reiterated Sunday that there is no threat to the public.

The bodies were found late Saturday morning. Emergency responders received a call from a community member who reported finding a body inside the office complex near 3000 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

“Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross arrived on scene and found two people dead,” Salt Lake police said.

We are conducting a death investigation near 3000 South Highland Drive after two people were found dead inside an office complex. For more details, click the link below. https://t.co/E81rFURhdW#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/17lzl7xQWu — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) May 13, 2023

Officers arrived on scene to secure the building and check for any other possible victims. They also conducted a welfare check at a residence near Sunnyside Park as part of the investigation.

Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad and workers from the department’s crime lab also responded to the scene to collect evidence, conduct interviews and examine the area for any additional information.

Police did not provide additional details, including the genders or ages of the people who were found dead, nor how they died.