Instant Replay: USFL Kicker Makes Walk-Off Field Goal, Goes 8/8 In Win

May 14, 2023, 1:54 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYLuis Aguilar connected on a walk-off field goal to go 8/8 on kicks and give the Philadelphia Stars a win over the New Jersey Generals during Week 5 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Stars hosted the Generals at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, May 14.

With the game tied at 21-21, Aguilar lined up for a 55-yard field goal with three seconds remaining on the game clock.

As time expired, Aguilar’s attempted sailed through the uprights and lifted the Stars to a three-point victory, 24-21.

It was the kicker’s eighth made field goal of the day, which broke the record for most single-game field goals in USFL history.

Aguilar’s field goals came from 22, 42, 56, 36, 27, 51, 49, and 55 yards.

With the win, the Stars improved to a 2-3 record this season.

Philadelphia’s next game is against the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 21. The game will be televised on FS1.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

