SUNDAY EDITION
Sunday Edition: Democratic Presidential Election, Utah All-Day Kindergarten, Guiding Our Growth Program
May 14, 2023, 3:19 PM
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with former state senator Scott Howell to get his perspective on the Democratic Nomination for the Presidential Election. Then he talks with Christine Elegante from the Utah State School Board about the new all-day kindergarten program. Finally, he talks with Envision Utah’s Ari Bruening about the new Guiding Our Growth Program.