Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre

May 14, 2023, 4:08 PM

FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo,...

FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The city of Buffalo will pause Sunday, May 14, 2023 to mark the passing of one year since a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack that targeted Black people at a city supermarket.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A bell chimed 13 times after people paused for a moment of silence Sunday to remember the 10 people killed and three wounded in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket one year ago.

Mayor Byron Brown read the names of the victims outside the Tops Friendly Market, where a gunman opened fire on May 14, 2022. Top New York politicians, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, attended the remembrance on Mother’s Day.

“It’s a beautiful day. It’s Mother’s Day,” Hochul said. “And the cruel irony behind the fact is a day we celebrate a life that comes into this world, making someone a mother, is also a day we’re here to think about those who are no longer with us. It’s hard. It’s been a really hard year.”

Earlier in the week, panelists discussed ways to combat racism and social media radicalization and residents were invited to reflect at an outdoor community gathering.

In the year since the shooting, relatives of the victims have spoken before Congress about white supremacy and gun reform and organized events to address food insecurity that worsened when the market, the neighborhood’s only grocery store, was inaccessible for two months.

President Joe Biden honored the lives of those killed in Buffalo in an op-ed published Sunday in USA Today. He called on Congress and state legislative leaders to act by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring background checks for all gun sales, and repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. His administration passed a landmark gun measure in June following a series of mass shootings.

New York state law already bans the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Accused Buffalo supermarket shooter indicted on federal hate crimes, firearms charges

Gun control organizations and advocates including Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action held nearly 200 events across the country over the weekend, calling on Congress to reinstate a bipartisan assault weapons ban.

In Buffalo, Wayne Jones, whose mother Celestine Chaney, 65, died in the attack, urged the city and its institutions to keep on investing in the area and its residents even after the anniversary events are over.

That’s why he is willing, he said, “to keep opening up this wound that I have” and talk about it.

The son of 63-year-old shooting victim Geraldine Talley on Sunday released a book that he said describes what he went through after losing his mother. He titled it: “5/14 : The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo.”

“I definitely know that she wouldn’t want me to be consumed by sadness and anger,” Talley said of his mother, speaking outside of the store as the anniversary approached, “so I will definitely try to find strength in her memory and use it to fight injustice and racism for the rest of my life in her name.”

Inside the remodeled store, fountains flank a poem dedicated to the victims. A commission is at work designing a permanent memorial for outside. In the meantime, a hand-painted mural overlooking the parking lot promotes unity, with a Black hand and white hand meeting together in prayer.

The store was closed Sunday in remembrance of the shooting.

An 18-year-old white supremacist carried out the attack after driving more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his home in rural Conklin, New York.

Besides Chaney and Talley, the dead included Andre Mackneil, who was buying a cake for his son’s third birthday; church deacon Heyward Patterson; community advocate Katherine Massey; Ruth Whitfield, whose son was a Buffalo fire commissioner; Roberta Drury, who had moved back to Buffalo to help a brother diagnosed with cancer; church missionary Pearl Young; Margus Morrison, who was buying dinner for a family movie night; and Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard.

The gunman pleaded guilty to murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in February. A federal case against him is pending.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

Left to right; actors Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, director James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, K...

Lindsey Bahr

‘Guardians Vol. 3’ and ‘Super Mario Bros.’ top box office again

Several new movies infiltrated theaters nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller.

17 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, talks to the crowd after the award ceremony of the...

Associated Press

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.

17 hours ago

Voter booth...

Associated Press

AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters

https://ksltv.com/549673/ambitious-agenda-for-biden-on-upcoming-three-nation-indo-pacific-trip-as-debt-default-looms-at-home/

17 hours ago

Biden in Japan file photo...

Associated Press

Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home

President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific.

17 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi listens as U.S. Secretary of ...

Karl Ritter and David Keyton

Japan’s foreign minister warns of increased China, Russia military collaboration

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has expressed concern about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia.

2 days ago

SOMORIA, GUINEA - DECEMBER 02: A keeper stuffs his catapult into his boot as he prepares for the d...

Associated Press

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted

Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker this week.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre