Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Five Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the fifth week of the 2023 USFL season:

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (3-2)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Birmingham’s 27-20 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, May 13.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (3-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers beat the Birmingham Stallions, 27-20, on Saturday, May 13.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (3-2)

The former Utah running back had 11 carries for 18 yards in Houston’s 27-20 win over the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 13. Pledger also hauled in one reception for 14 yards.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Viane Moala – Defensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (2-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Memphis’ 17-10 win over the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-3)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Michigan’s 23-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 13.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers suffered a 17-10 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FS1

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers suffered a 17-10 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FS1

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3)

The former Utah quarterback was 15/19 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 23-7 win over the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 13. Williams also ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards and three touchdowns.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (3-2)

The former BYU defensive back had six total tackles, three solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Houston’s 27-20 win over the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 13.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (2-3)

The former BYU defensive back had 13 total tackles and eight solo tackles in Memphis’ 17-10 win over the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (2-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats beat the New Orleans Breakers, 17-10, on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers, 23-7, on Saturday, May 13.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (2-3)

The former Weber State defensive end had four tackles in Philadelphia’s 24-21 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (2-3)

The former Southern Utah punter punted the ball two times with an average of 33.5 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 24-21 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions* (3-2)

The former Southern Utah offensive man and the Stallions suffered a 27-20 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, May 13.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (2-3)

The former Desert Hills standout had seven total tackles and two solo tackles in Philadelphia’s 24-21 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 14.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FS1

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

RELATED: Two Local Players Help Team Capture 2022 USFL Championship

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

RELATED STORIES

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Five Recap