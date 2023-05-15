WEATHER
Lightning storm causes power outage in Salt Lake City
May 14, 2023, 9:23 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm
(Courtesy: Paige Higley)
SALT LAKE CITY – Over a thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers are without power due to a passing lightning storm Sunday evening.
According to the Rocky Mountain Power website, about 1199 downtown and South Salt Lake City customers are without power.
Maintenance crews are responding to the affected areas and restoring customer power. They have an estimate of power being restored sometime before midnight.
To report an outage and the latest updates, visit the Rocky Mountain Power website.