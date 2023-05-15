Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Lightning storm causes power outage in Salt Lake City

May 14, 2023, 9:23 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm

Lighting storm in Salt Lake City. (Courtesy: Paige Higley)...

Lighting storm in Salt Lake City. (Courtesy: Paige Higley)

(Courtesy: Paige Higley)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Over a thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers are without power due to a passing lightning storm Sunday evening.

According to the Rocky Mountain Power website,  about 1199 downtown and South Salt Lake City customers are without power.

Maintenance crews are responding to the affected areas and restoring customer power. They have an estimate of power being restored sometime before midnight.

To report an outage and the latest updates, visit the Rocky Mountain Power website.

Lightning storm causes power outage in Salt Lake City