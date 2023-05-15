One woman dead, multiple people injured in Layton crash

LAYTON, Utah — One woman is dead after a two-car crash in Layton, Utah, Sunday evening, police say.

According to Layton City police, two cars collided near 2200 West and 2325 W Gordan Ave, causing the road to be closed for several hours. One car had a single driver, while the other car had multiple people.

Police said one woman in the car with multiple people died from her injuries. Everyone else was transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Police are investigating if impairment was a factor in the crash.