ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
One woman dead, multiple people injured in Layton crash
May 14, 2023, 10:12 PM
(KSLTV/Jeff Dahdah)
LAYTON, Utah — One woman is dead after a two-car crash in Layton, Utah, Sunday evening, police say.
According to Layton City police, two cars collided near 2200 West and 2325 W Gordan Ave, causing the road to be closed for several hours. One car had a single driver, while the other car had multiple people.
Police said one woman in the car with multiple people died from her injuries. Everyone else was transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.
Police are investigating if impairment was a factor in the crash.