Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Women’s Soccer Unveils First Big 12 Conference Schedule

May 15, 2023, 9:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The first sports team at Brigham Young University to compete as a Big 12 team will be BYU Women’s Soccer.

BYU’s powerhouse soccer program received its first Big 12 schedule on Monday. The Cougars open Big 12 play on Thursday, September 14, against former Mountain West rival TCU at South Field.

BYU then goes on the road for a Texas two-step at Baylor in Waco on September 21, then at defending Big 12 champion Texas on Monday, September 25.

Additional home games include matches against Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and UCF.

The 10-game league schedule will have no Saturday matchups. Instead, BYU will play on Thursdays and Mondays. That is a significant change from being in the West Coast Conference, where many matches occurred on a Saturday, conflicting with BYU football. At the same time, the rest of the Big 12 Conference will have a Thursday and Sunday setup.

Four of the ten teams on BYU’s schedule are programs the Cougars have never faced. Those teams include Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and UCF.

Another difference in moving to the Big 12 from the WCC is a conference tournament. The Big 12 hosts a league soccer tournament in Round Rock, Texas. It will occur at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex from Saturday, October 28, Monday, October 30 to November 1, and Saturday, November 4, for the Championship.

Last season, BYU women’s soccer advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Soccer tournament before falling to North Carolina in Chapel Hill. BYU had a record of 11-3-7 in 2022.

2023 BYU Women’s Soccer Big 12 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14: vs. TCU

Thursday, Sept. 21: at Baylor

Monday, Sept. 25: at Texas

Thursday, Sept. 28: vs. Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 2: at Iowa State

Thursday, Oct. 5: vs. Texas Tech

Monday, Oct. 9: vs. Kansas State

Thursday, Oct. 12: at Oklahoma State

Monday, Oct. 16: at Oklahoma

Monday, Oct. 23: vs. UCF

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Quarterback Named USFL Offensive Player Of Week

Troy Williams received Offensive Player of the Week honors for his play in the Pittsburgh Maulers' win over the Michigan Panthers.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/15/23)

Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the quieter summer months.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Forward Dillon Jones Receives NBA Draft Combine Invitation

Weber State forward Dillon Jones received an invitation to participate in the NBA Draft Combine after his play at the G League Elite Camp. 

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Horse Dies At Churchill Downs, 8th Recent Fatality At Home Of Kentucky Derby

A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rockies’ Feltner Released From Hospital After Skull Fracture, Concussion From Line Drive

Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Nick Castellanos.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Marchessault Scores 3 To Lead Golden Knights Past Oilers To Advance To West Final

Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals as the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

BYU Women’s Soccer Unveils First Big 12 Conference Schedule