BYU Women’s Soccer Unveils First Big 12 Conference Schedule

PROVO, Utah – The first sports team at Brigham Young University to compete as a Big 12 team will be BYU Women’s Soccer.

BYU’s powerhouse soccer program received its first Big 12 schedule on Monday. The Cougars open Big 12 play on Thursday, September 14, against former Mountain West rival TCU at South Field.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 ⚽ Begins September 14 & Concludes October 23. The 2023 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship will at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas. 🏆#Big12SOC — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 15, 2023

BYU then goes on the road for a Texas two-step at Baylor in Waco on September 21, then at defending Big 12 champion Texas on Monday, September 25.

Additional home games include matches against Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and UCF.

The 10-game league schedule will have no Saturday matchups. Instead, BYU will play on Thursdays and Mondays. That is a significant change from being in the West Coast Conference, where many matches occurred on a Saturday, conflicting with BYU football. At the same time, the rest of the Big 12 Conference will have a Thursday and Sunday setup.

Four of the ten teams on BYU’s schedule are programs the Cougars have never faced. Those teams include Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and UCF.

Another difference in moving to the Big 12 from the WCC is a conference tournament. The Big 12 hosts a league soccer tournament in Round Rock, Texas. It will occur at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex from Saturday, October 28, Monday, October 30 to November 1, and Saturday, November 4, for the Championship.

Last season, BYU women’s soccer advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Soccer tournament before falling to North Carolina in Chapel Hill. BYU had a record of 11-3-7 in 2022.

2023 BYU Women’s Soccer Big 12 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14: vs. TCU

Thursday, Sept. 21: at Baylor

Monday, Sept. 25: at Texas

Thursday, Sept. 28: vs. Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 2: at Iowa State

Thursday, Oct. 5: vs. Texas Tech

Monday, Oct. 9: vs. Kansas State

Thursday, Oct. 12: at Oklahoma State

Monday, Oct. 16: at Oklahoma

Monday, Oct. 23: vs. UCF

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper