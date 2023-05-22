Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

This article about family fun activities is sponsored by Get Out Pass.

Summer is just around the corner, and once school is over, you’ll be looking for fun activities to try with the whole family. Whether you want to enjoy the weather outside or stay inside with air conditioning on those hotter days, there are plenty of fun things to do in Utah to make memories with your loved ones.

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Water Activities

Water parks are a surefire way to release energy and have fun in the sun. Just be sure to pack sunscreen, water, and plenty of snacks.

Chompers Cove USA

During the summer, the Kearns Pool opens its outdoor area called Chomper’s Cove. This area has four different places to play and swim.

5624 S. Cougar Ln

Kearns, UT 84118

(801) 966-5555

Arcadia Resort

The Arcadia Resort Clubhouse and Pool has two pool areas, a lazy river, hot tubs, and a giant water slide. Pull up on a lounge chair to relax or grab a tube to float on.

2761 Arcadia Drive

Santa Clara, UT 84765

(435) 922-0500

GoldFish Swim School

This state-of-the-art swimming facility is dedicated to teaching children as young as four-months-old using their holistic philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment.

2266 E 3300 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84109

(801) 980-0554

Splash Summit

Splash Summit Waterpark is a 17-acre park with plenty of entertainment options. The park boasts over 15 waterslides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool, and several eateries, among other activities.

1330 East 300 North

Provo, UT 84606

(385) 309-2388

Indoor Recreation

On hotter days, spending time with your family inside can be a great relief to stay cool. Think arcades, aquariums, or bowling alleys for something fun.

SeaQuest Utah

Discover the planets’ wonders through rainforest, desert, and marine life exhibits. Hands-on activities encourage guests to connect with the animals and learn more about the ecosystems.

1201 N Hill Field Rd #1072

Layton, UT 84041

(801) 544-4938

Improv Broadway

Every Friday and Saturday at 7:30, performers improv a musical comedy act. They also host classes and can be hired for private events.

496 N 900 E

Provo, UT 84606

(909) 260-2509

Uptown Jungle

Opening in Sandy this summer, Uptown Jungle is an indoor playground guaranteed to wear your kids out. The areas boast trampolines, obstacle courses, slides, and climbing walls to give your kids the exercise and entertainment they crave.

7850 S 1300 E

Sandy, UT 84094

(801) 509-5959

Fat Cats

Fat Cats has it all: bowling, arcade games, movie theaters, and glow golf. They also have event packages for birthday parties or work events.

212 Pioneer Crossing

Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

(385) 262-7005

1200 N University Ave

Provo, UT 84604

(801) 373-1863

Sports Matches

Going to a sports match together as a family is a great way to support your local teams. The enthusiasm from other fans is exciting and engaging, making it a great way to bond.

Real Salt Lake and the Real Monarchs

Nothing beats an RSL game day. But remember the youth team, too! The Monarchs are a professional soccer club in the MLS Next Pro, a third-division American soccer league.

9256 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070 USA

Salt Lake Shred

SL Shred is an American Ultimate Disc League that started in 2022. The regular season runs from April to July, and the team will vie to compete in the AUDL’s Championship Weekend in August. The home games take place at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman.

4787 Academy Pkwy

Herriman, UT 84096

Arts and Crafts

Artistic practices can loosen up your mind and uncover creative potential. These family fun activities encourage you to think out of the box and create memorable keepsakes.

Pintsize Picassos

This art studio welcomes everyone from ages 3-99, so even grandparents can join the fun. Put the screens away, make memories, create art, and have fun!

Locations in Bountiful, Centerville, and Davis County.

Color Me Mine

Select a ceramic piece, paint colors, and get to work! Color Me Mine is a fun way to express creativity and go home with a unique souvenir. They also host workshops and classes.

Locations in Sandy, Salt Lake, St. George, Provo, and Ogden.

Hands on Art 4 Everyone

Hands On Art offers age-appropriate classes, parties, and workshops. Mixed media activities include painting, drawing, collage, acrylics, sculpture, and more.

1050 Shepard Lane, Suite 11

Farmington Utah 84025

(801) 451-7689

Easely Art Studio

Painting classes for all ages are a great way to bond with your family. Choose an image from their gallery to create something beautiful, or try your hand at something completely unique! They also host events, summer camps, and adult paint nights.

7211 Plaza Center Dr, #170

West Jordan, UT 84084

(801) 810-7048

Learning and Mindgames

Even though school is out, that doesn’t mean the mind sleeps! Puzzles and games are great ways to have fun while developing critical thinking skills.

Codeninjas

Build video games, learn to code, and have a blast! Kids gain problem-solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills here in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment.

Locations in Sandy, South Jordan, Draper, South Ogden, Lehi, Bountiful, and Holladay.

Hutchings Museum

This natural history museum exhibits Utah’s geological rocks, minerals, fossils, and live animals. They also have a Peoples and Culture Museum that highlights artifacts from Native American cultures.

55 N Center Street

Lehi, UT 84043

(801) 768-7361

The Escape Key

With three escape room themes, Escape Key is a great activity to attempt with friends and family alike. See if you can find the antidote in the mad scientist lab, solve crimes, and prevent terrorist attacks in an hour or less.

Locations across Utah include American Fork, Benjamin, Cedar Hills, Eagle Mountain, Elk Ridge, Highland, Lake Shore, Lehi, Lindon, Mapleton, Orem, Palmyra, Payson, Pleasant Grove, Provo, Salem, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, Springville, West Mountain, and Vineyard.

St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site

In 2000, Dr. Sheldon Johnson, an optometrist, was working on his property and discovered dinosaur footprints. After that, he and his wife decided to open their farm to the public. Since 2005, the spot has thrilled enthusiasts as one of Utah’s best dinosaur sites.

2180 East Riverside Drive

St. George, UT 84790

(435) 574-3466

Outdoor Entertainment

Undoubtedly, the best part of summer is taking advantage of the outdoors. Longer days and warmer temperatures allow you and the whole family more chances to soak in some natural vitamin D.

Lagoon

One of Utah’s most incredible theme parks, Lagoon is always guaranteed fun. The park has been open for over 100 years (established in 1886) and has roller coasters, a water park, go-carts, food, exhibits, performances, and more.

375 North Lagoon Dr

Farmington, UT 84025

(801) 451-8000

SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater

Catch a movie under the stars! The Scera Theater opened in 1933 as a community gathering space and has hosted productions, workshops, and other events. Bring a blanket for seating on the grass, or rent a chair for $2.

745 South State Street

Orem, UT 84058

(801) 225-ARTS

Wacky Walks – Utah

Wacky Walks is a royalty-themed interactive scavenger hunt, played like a board game, with the game shifting from one player to another. Instead of a board, players explore the streets of their city with an app.

Wacky Walks can be played in any city, though there are recommendations in Utah to start in Salt Lake, Ogden, Provo, West Jordan, or West Valley.

(843) 695-7342

Utah Petting Zoo & Ponies

Interact with friendly animals or book a pony ride at the Ivie Acres Farm and Petting Zoo. The zoo has capybaras, miniature deer, wallabies, zebus, camels, hedgehogs, and more. Visits by appointment only.

5605 W Higley Lane

Grantsville, UT 84029

(801) 508-0011

Family Fun Activities on a Budget

Did you know the GetOutPass features special discounts, free entry to these places, and more? Check out this incredible deal to save money for the whole family. Just show the front counter the offer using the app to gain access!

