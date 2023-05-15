Weber State Forward Dillon Jones Receives NBA Draft Combine Invitation

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State forward Dillon Jones received an invitation to participate in the NBA Draft Combine after his performance at the NBA G League Elite Camp.

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine will be held in Chicago from May 15-21.

Jones will be one of 79 players that are expected to attend the pre-draft event, including 44 college basketball products.

The NBA Draft Combine consists of “Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills,” according to the league.

The former Weber State standout earned the invite after playing in a pair of games at the G League Elite Camp. Jones recorded a total of 24 points, 14 rebounds, six steals, and three assists in two games.

The forward was one of eight players from the Elite Camp to earn an invitation to the Draft Combine.

Jones will be the first former Wildcat to compete at the NBA Draft Combine since Joel Bolomboy in 2016. Following the Combine, Bolomboy was selected by the Utah Jazz during the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Former Wildcat and current Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard also participated in the Draft Combine in 2012. Lillard was the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Last season, Jones averaged 16.7 points per contest on 46.2 percent shooting, including 30.3 percent on three-pointers. The forward also recorded 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.

During his three seasons with the Wildcats, Jones has averaged 12.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.7 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest. He’s played in 88 games for Weber State, including 65 starts.

Last season, Jones helped the Wildcats to an 18-15 record under first-year head coach Eric Duft.

Jones has retained his collegiate eligibility while exploring the NBA Draft process.

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

