Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police: Teen killed by father in murder-suicide in SLC office building

May 15, 2023, 11:22 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Salt Lake City police officers investigating the scene. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Salt Lake City police officers investigating the scene. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Following “an extensive investigation,” Salt Lake City police say a 49-year-old man killed his 16-year-old son in an office building over the weekend before dying by suicide.

Police responded to the office complex near 3000 S. Highland Drive on Saturday after emergency responders received a call from a community member who reported finding a body.

“Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross arrived on scene and found two people dead,” police said in a statement, adding they secured the building and checked for additional victims. Officers also conducted a welfare check at the residence of the murder suspect, identified as Parth Gandhi.

Police said they worked with the Salt Lake City School District “to ensure students, staff and members of the school community received resources.”

No further details were released to respect the family and their privacy.

Suicide prevention resources 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE (Getty Images)...

Eliza Pace

Driver arrested for DUI in fatal crash had several prior DUI convictions

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck Friday evening, the truck driver is now in custody for driving under the influence.

13 hours ago

The scene of the found deceased person near the Motel 6. (KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Local business is concerned after a suspicious death outside a downtown Salt Lake City motel

A Salt Lake City business is worried about an increasing trend of crime and deaths occurring in the downtown area, after Sunday morning's suspicious death investigation.

2 days ago

An aerial view taken on April 20, 2016 shows the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport in Florida. A g...

Melissa Alonso

Florida teen is arrested after fake bomb threats towards airport, multiple schools

A 16-year-old from Dania Beach, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of making a series of false reports of bomb threats at several schools and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday,

2 days ago

FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo,...

Carolyn Thompson

Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre

The city of Buffalo, New York, has paused to mark the passing of one year since a white supremacist gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three victims at a supermarket.

2 days ago

Salt Lake City police at the suspicious death scene. (The Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City police investigate suspicious downtown death

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a dead body was found in downtown Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

SOMORIA, GUINEA - DECEMBER 02: A keeper stuffs his catapult into his boot as he prepares for the d...

Associated Press

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted

Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker this week.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Police: Teen killed by father in murder-suicide in SLC office building