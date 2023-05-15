At least 3 people killed, 2 officers wounded in a shooting in New Mexico, police say

(CNN) — Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, police said. Two officers were shot and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital, but are in stable condition.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” police said in the post.

There was no immediate information on where the shooting occurred.

The Phoenix division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that it was “responding to a report of a mass shooting” in Farmington.

CNN has reached out to the city’s mayor and the New Mexico governor for comment.

About 46,400 people live in Farmington, which is in northwestern New Mexico, just south of the Colorado state line. It is about 150 miles northwest of Albuquerque.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

