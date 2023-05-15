Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Independence Bowl Is Reportedly Following BYU To Big 12 Conference

May 15, 2023, 2:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – How does Big 12-bound BYU playing in the Independence Bowl again sound?

It could happen.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the Independence Bowl will join the Big 12 Conference’s profile of bowl games for the 2023 season. It’s part of BYU football’s TV contract with ESPN as an Independent program rolling into the Big 12.

Former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said at the spring business meetings last June that BYU’s TV deal would roll into the Big 12 package.

When BYU was an Independent program, they were contracted to play in the Independence Bowl for the 2021, 2023, and 2025 seasons. They played against UAB in 2021, falling to the Blazers 31-28.

Independence Bowl 2023: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Whichever Big 12 program goes to Shreveport, Louisiana, to cap off the 2023 season will face a team from the Pac-12 Conference.

McMurphy released his Way-Too-Early bowl projections for 2023 and has BYU facing Washington State at the Independence Bowl.

Adding the Independence Bowl gives the Big 12 Conference seven guaranteed bowl tie-ins for the 2023 season. Those bowl games include New Year’s Six, Alamo Bowl (vs. Pac-12), Cheez-It Bowl (vs. ACC), Texas Bowl (vs. SEC), Liberty Bowl (vs. SEC), Guaranteed Rate Bowl (vs. Big Ten), and now the Independence Bowl.

The Big 12 Conference will be a 14-team league this season with the additions of newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Plus, Texas and Oklahoma remain in the league for one final season before moving to the SEC.

In order for a college football team to qualify for a bowl game, they have to finish with a record of 6-6.

BYU kicks off the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2 in Provo.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How BYU Football Has Fared In First Year Of Conferences

Looking back at BYU's first season's in other conferences.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton’s Top Five Plays Of 2022-23 Season

Point guard Collin Sexton recently completed his fifth season in the NBA and his first as a member of the Utah Jazz.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Fans Guide To NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft lottery will be held on Tuesday night, and it has the potential to reshape the future of the Utah Jazz. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Playoffs Second-Round Recap: Winners, Losers, Best Moments

All of the excitement and energy from the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs carried over to the semifinals. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Tight End Position Analysis For 2023 Season

Breaking down the tight ends for BYU football heading into their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland Athletics Reach Agreement For Potential Stadium Site On Las Vegas Strip

The Oakland Athletics have reached an agreement to build a potential stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Independence Bowl Is Reportedly Following BYU To Big 12 Conference