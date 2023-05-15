Abandoned puppies rescued from Tooele road, golf course

TOOELE, Utah — A bunch of good boys and girls were rescued and are available for adoption at the Tooele City Animal Shelter.

The shelter said the five German shepherds were found abandoned on Middle Canyon Road near the Quirrh Hills Golf Course. It took several days for the shelter volunteers to catch them and bring them in safely.

“They were filthy and terrified, but after several hours, and many miles up and down the mountain on foot, the last pup was caught,” reads the shelter’s Facebook post. “We don’t know who dumped them, but it’s their loss.”

The shelter says they are sweet and slowly adjusting to humans after their experience but need a new home to help them.

“They need homes that understand undersocialized puppies, especially when they are abandoned, will need extra TLC, training, and time,” states the post.

The five dogs are about 32-48 pounds and are still growing.

You can contact the Tooele City Animal Shelter if you wish to foster or adopt these dogs.