Open house, dedication dates announced for McAllen Texas Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Open house and dedication dates for the McAllen Texas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced.

According to a news release from the Church, a media day will be held Monday, Aug, 21, followed by tours for invited guests from Aug. 22 through Aug. 24. Then, it will open to the public from Friday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Sept. 9, with the exception of Sundays.

The temple will then be dedicated by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Oct. 8. Church officials say two sessions will be held that day — at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CDT — and that they will be broadcast to all units in the temple’s district.

“It is anticipated that appointments for living ordinances will be available for scheduling sometime in July, and online scheduling of proxy ordinances will become available around September,” the release stated.

The McAllen Texas Temple was first announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson in October 2019, and ground was broken in November 2020.

Once dedicated, it will join four other operating temples in the state, including locations in: Dallas, Houston, Lubbock and San Antonio. Plans have also been announced for temples to be built in Austin, Fort Worth and Prosper.