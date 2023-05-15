Midvale woman accused of running red light, killing bicyclist

MURRAY, Utah — A Midvale woman was charged Monday with speeding, running a red light and hitting and killing a man on his bicycle.

Michelle Margo Roe, 61, is charged in 3rd District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; and three infractions including failing to obey a traffic signal, speeding and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

About 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 12, Bradley Alan Collins, 38, was hit by Roe’s Ford F-150 while on his bicycle in a crosswalk at the intersection of Cottonwood Street and Vine Street, according to charging documents. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed “Roe overtaking the other vehicles on the road and traveling at a high rate of speed” just prior to the crash, the charges state. When she got to the intersection, she allegedly ran the red light.

“Witnesses on scene confirmed that Roe’s light was red when Collins entered the crosswalk. Witnesses stated that Collins tried to stop when he saw Roe’s vehicle but that his feet were clipped into his pedals. Witnesses stated Roe slammed on her brakes, but it was too late, and that Collins landed about 10 to 15 feet away from the crosswalk. Officers confirmed that there were no skid marks located near the point of impact,” according to the charges. “Roe stated she didn’t see Collins until he was ‘right there.'”

Investigators determined Roe was going 50 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police say Roe also admitted to smoking methamphetamine the day before.