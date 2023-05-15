Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton’s Top Five Plays Of 2022-23 Season

May 15, 2023, 3:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Point guard Collin Sexton recently completed his fifth season in the NBA and his first as a member of the Utah Jazz.

On Sunday, May 14, KSL Sports Live took a look at the Alabama product’s top five plays from his first season with the Jazz.

Here are Sexton’s top five plays from the 2022-23 NBA season:

Collin Sexton’s Top 5 Plays from 2022-23 Season

5. Steal & Layup @ Phoenix Suns

4. Offensive Rebound & Putback vs. Los Angeles Clippers

3. Up-And-Under Reverse Layup vs. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Crossover & Three-Pointer vs. Miami Heat

1. Driving Layup vs. Nikola Jokic & Denver Nuggets

For more on Sexton’s top plays from the 2022-23 season, see the video at the top of this article.

About Collin Sexton

Before his time in the NBA, the Georgia native played college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his only season with the Crimson Tide, Sexton averaged 19.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field, including 33.6 percent from three. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest over 33 games. Sexton led Alabama to the NCAA Tournament.

After his lone college season, Sexton was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Following four seasons with the Cavs, Sexton was traded to the Jazz in September 2022. As part of the deal, Sexton signed a four-year contract extension with Utah.

In his five NBA seasons, Sexton has averaged 19.0 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting overall and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s also averaged 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Sexton’s played in 266 NBA contests, including 223 starts.

This season, Sexton battled through a couple of injuries and only played in 48 games for the Jazz. The guard started 15 of those contests. In his only season in Utah so far, Sexton averaged 14.3 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, including 39.3 percent on three-pointers. He also recorded 2.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 23.9 minutes per contest.

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Sexton, alongside Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler, helped Team Utah Jazz win the Skills Challenge.

Sexton will represent the Jazz at the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 16.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

