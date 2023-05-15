One dead, one injured after head-on crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person died while another was flown to a local hospital Monday afternoon following a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said according to their initial investigation, a car traveling westbound crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic at mile marker 191 and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the westbound-moving car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A medical helicopter was then called out for the driver of the pickup truck. Details about their condition and type of injuries were not immediately available.

A serious crash on SR six has both directions closed at mile marker 191 in Spanish Fork Canyon. Crews are on scene and are working to clear the crash. estimate show an hour to two hours for a full closure. At that time they will open lanes and alternate traffic. Plan travel. pic.twitter.com/qY5ZifiqdV — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 15, 2023

Roden said there were no other vehicles involved and no information on any other occupants.

Both directions of U.S. 6 were closed for a time Monday while crews worked to clear the scene.

At 7:03 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said all lanes had reopened.

Update: All lanes are now open on US-6 at MP 191 (Red Narrows). Expect moderate delays in the area. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 16, 2023

The victim’s identity has not been released.