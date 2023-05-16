Concern rising along Cottonwood creeks as water levels inch higher

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Eighty degree temperatures expected all week long has residents who live along Big and Little Cottonwood creeks keeping a watchful eye on the river.

They’ve seen the water rise as much as a foot since Sunday. That’s why residents like Katie Park and Mike Smith, who both have homes along Little Cottonwood Creek, are on constant watch.

Residents along the cottonwood creeks on flood watch.. could they be next? @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/kpDLz5a0CY — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) May 15, 2023

“It’s a little stressful,” Park said.

She and her family have already placed hundreds of sandbags all along the river banks, trying to keep the water from going into their backyard and then into their home.

“At least 700/800 [sandbags] for sure,” she said as she pointed to another pile of sandbags. “This is the spare, just in case we need to come and build it this way.”

“It’s probably about a foot higher than yesterday (Sunday),” said Mike Smith.

Fortunately, a couple of years ago, Smith reinforced his banks with huge rocks for such a record snow runoff like this. He’s also dug a hole in his yard for a water pump. Now, it’s a matter of wait and see.

“I haven’t been up in the canyons for a while, but I understand there is a whole lot more to come down,” he said. “The sandbags are just placed where I can grab them quickly. I don’t know where I’m going to need them.”

At the Cottonwood Heights Public Utilities Department, 10,000 sandbags are filled and ready to go. Deputy Director Danny Martinez said they are monitoring the rivers morning and night.

“We’ve filled over 92,000 sandbags in our city,” he said. “Concerned? Yes, but I feel like we are prepared. The creeks will rise, and as they rise, we will do any adjustments we need.”