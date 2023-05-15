Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Broken gas line, water main causing traffic issues in SLC

May 15, 2023, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers have been asked to avoid the area of 300 West, from 900 South to 1100 South, in Salt Lake City due to a broken gas line and water main.

“Traffic is significantly impacted,” read a 5:32 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said crews are on scene repairing the damage, but there is no estimated time of reopening.

Details about what caused the break was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is released.

