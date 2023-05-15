Broken gas line, water main causing traffic issues in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers have been asked to avoid the area of 300 West, from 900 South to 1100 South, in Salt Lake City due to a broken gas line and water main.

“Traffic is significantly impacted,” read a 5:32 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Please avoid 300 West from 900 and 1100 South. Crews are working to repair a ruptured gas line and a busted water main. Traffic is significantly impacted. There is no ETA on when the two repairs will be made. We are assisting with traffic control.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/Chnyg7XaQR — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) May 15, 2023

Police said crews are on scene repairing the damage, but there is no estimated time of reopening.

Details about what caused the break was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is released.