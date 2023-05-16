Homeowners prepare as South Fork of the Ogden River overflows

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The South Fork of the Ogden River continues to spill over its banks, threatening homes and property. That’s why the community was out Monday working together to redirect those waters and minimize the damage.

When you live by the water, you get used to certain things like the sometimes calming sound. But on Monday, that wasn’t the case.

“We’ve had a lot of flooding here and we’ve never had it like this,” said Wayne Hill.

Hill’s family has owned this cabin since just after World War II.

“We sandbagged for almost a month before the river ever got at its peak,” he said.

But it’s hard to plan for the unpredictable. And now, the river is running over its banks and through the sandbag walls.

“We’re planning on the river going another foot higher than I think it was last night when it peaked,” Hill said. “So, we’re thinking it might go over 6 feet.”

And they’re not the only ones.

“We kind of sort of expect it, but it got bad very, very fast,” said Kim Tolley.

The campground Tolley manages and lives at is now covered in water. County workers had to break the river there to protect a bridge. Thankfully, they had shut down the campground in anticipation of this kind of thing.

“Last year, we have 40 tenants here at this time.”

And then there’s Julie Berry’s family.

“Just one day at a time,” Berry said laughing. “Crazy. So this is just the beginning they say.”

Her family spent time Monday building up the wall outside their vacation spot, hoping to keep the waters back.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking.”

In the meantime, volunteers in the area continue to work all hours of the day. On Monday, a few of them brought pumps to their neighbors homes as basements and crawl spaces started taking in water.

“The volunteers have been amazing up here in Huntsville,” Hill said.

County workers were busy up towards Monte Cristo all day Monday, where KSL TV learned they were working to shore up some of the banks where the water had been going over state Route 39.

The waters out here tend to peak overnight — starting at around eight.