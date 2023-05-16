Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs recalled worldwide due to fire risk

May 16, 2023, 6:59 AM | Updated: 9:57 am

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 10: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ls come off the line at the Stellantis Detroit Ass...

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 10: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ls come off the line at the Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex-Mack on June 10, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The plant is the first new auto assembly plant in Detroit in thirty years, and will manufacture the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

It’s not clear how many of the small SUVs have caught fire. Stellantis says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries.

The power liftgates may stop working before the SUVs catch fire.

Stellantis recalled many of the same vehicles in 2015 to fix a similar problem.

