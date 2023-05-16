Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Half of Utah’s record snowpack is gone. How are the state’s reservoirs faring?

May 16, 2023, 10:37 AM

Pineview Reservoir is pictured at 40% capacity in Weber County on May 8. Utah's reservoir system is...

Pineview Reservoir is pictured at 40% capacity in Weber County on May 8. Utah's reservoir system is back up to 65% and rapidly recovering as the state's record snowpack continues to melt. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s reservoir system is quickly closing in on its mid-May average now that more than half of the state’s record 30 inches of snowpack has melted.

The state’s reservoir system, minus Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell, was back up to 65%, as of Monday morning, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In fact, more than 30 of the state’s largest reservoirs in the state are listed at either 61% capacity or higher, including more than a dozen listed above 80%.

The capacity percentage is 2.9 percentage points below the average for May 15 but 7.5 percentage points above where it was at last year.

“We’re in a much better place statewide with just a little less than half of our snowpack remaining,” Candice Hasenyager, the division’s director, told KSL.com. “We all hoped for a good year, and this year exceeded our expectations, hitting new records. … This is much more than we expected and we’re grateful for it.”

State of the snowmelt

The state’s reservoir system, not counting Flaming Gorge or Lake Powell, had fallen to 42% in November, about 12.6 percentage points below the average for the end of the year. The state withholds Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell from its statewide figure because those reservoirs don’t supply much of the state’s water needs, so it’s a better assessment of the state’s water supply.

The percentage began to recover because of the winter’s record-setting snowfall. Utah’s snowpack reached an average of 30 inches statewide in April, breaking the previous all-time record set in 1952.

Now all that snow is melting and the water within it is flowing into creeks, rivers and streams across the state. The statewide figure dropped to 50% of its peak on Saturday. As of noon Monday, about 16.5 inches of Utah’s snowpack had melted since the second week of April, leaving 13.5 inches of snow water equivalent left in the mountains, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data.

It’s worth noting that 13.5 inches is still more snowpack than at any point during each of the last two snow collection seasons. It’s also worth noting different parts of the state have had different snowmelt trends, Hasenyager explains. That means how much snow that is left to melt depends on where you live.

“Some areas of the state have a lot more snow than others — that statewide chart shows an average,” she said.

How much is left in the snowpack in your region?

More than half of Utah’s statewide snowpack has melted since the second week of April. This is how much is in every basin that creates the statewide figure.

  • Raft: 24.6 inches (73% of its season peak)
  • Weber-Ogden: 21.8 inches (53% of its season peak)
  • Provo-Utah Lake-Jordan: 20.5 inches (51% of its season peak)
  • Bear: 18 inches (58% of its season peak)
  • Beaver: 18 inches (60% of its season peak)
  • Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek: 13.1 inches (35% of its season peak)
  • San Pitch: 12.1 inches (45% of its season peak)
  • Duchesne: 12 inches (49% of its season peak)
  • Price-San Rafael: 11.9 inches (44% of its season peak)
  • Upper Sevier: 8.7 inches (34% of its season peak)
  • Northeastern Uintas: 7.1 inches (38% of its season peak)
  • Southwestern Utah: 6.5 inches (23% of its season peak)
  • Lower Sevier: 6.2 inches (21% of its season peak)
  • Dirty Devil: 4.9 inches (25% of its season peak)
  • Escalante-Paria: 2.9 inches (15% of its season peak)
  • Southeastern Utah: 2.1 inches (8% of its season peak)

*Based on Natural Resources Conservation Service collected at noon on Monday.

For example, there are still 24.6 inches of snow water equivalent in the Raft River basin in northwest Utah, though most of that water doesn’t impact the state’s water supply. But there’s also an average of about 20 inches remaining in the Weber-Ogden, Provo-Utah-Lake-Jordan and Bear snowpack basins that flow toward communities along the Wasatch Front and Cache valleys.

On the other hand, almost all of the snowpack collected in the southern Utah basins has melted since early April. About 92% of southeastern Utah’s record 26-inch snowpack is gone, leaving it with 2.1 inches left to go, as of Monday. The five basins with the fewest snowpack left are all located in the south-central portion of the state.

How reservoirs are benefiting from the snowmelt

This is also why most of the southern Utah reservoirs are close to completely filled or are even exceeding full capacity at the moment. Many northern Utah reservoirs are also faring well at the moment because the snow that has melted already represents a normal snow year, even if it’s the halfway point of what was collected this season.

In fact, a major reason many of the northern Utah reservoirs aren’t full is that there’s so much water in this year’s snowpack that water managers have had to release stored water to avoid flooding concerns. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District is the latest district to specifically release water out to the Great Salt Lake to help the struggling body of water while also lessening severe flood risks.

This map shows the water levels of Utah’s reservoir system. The state’s reservoir system, minus Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell, is back up to 65% capacity, as of Monday. (Utah Division of Water Resources)

Hasenyager says her division believes most of the state’s reservoirs will refill this year. That said, the balancing of what’s left in the snowpack and controlled releases actually makes it difficult for the division to project exactly what Utah’s reservoir capacity will look like by the end of the snowmelt, which could happen in June or July. So it’s not really clear how high it will get beyond the current 65%.

“Water managers do have that tough job of making those daily decisions on how much to release and how much to store,” she said. “Predicting the exact end-of-melt capacity is really challenging. It’s dependent on … unpredictable factors like weather and water usage.”

Construction is another reason some other reservoirs aren’t filling up right now. For example, Yuba Reservoir in central Utah is only 12% full because of an ongoing project to repair the dam in the area. Hasenyager said she expects those reservoirs to refill once the project is completed, which will also factor into the final capacity figure this summer.

Major reservoirs along the Colorado River Basin like Flaming Gorge, currently at 72% capacity, and Lake Powell, at 26% capacity, are expected to benefit this year, as well. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation issued a report last month that estimated Lake Powell could rise anywhere from 50 to 90 feet, far from full capacity but easing back some hydrological concerns at the moment.

Meanwhile, Hasenyager said this winter shouldn’t stop Utahns from making decisions to reduce the water they use, especially as this year’s irrigation season begins. She points out that all the water people continue to save now will help create “breathing room” for the reservoirs, essentially prolonging the length of time a reservoir needs to be refilled the next time there is a severe drought.

“If we’re not in a drought, we’re preparing for the next one, so it’s really important for people to stay water-wise and look for ways to reduce as much water we use,” she said. “It’s critically important for all of us — as water users and residents of the state, but also for the environment and the Great Salt Lake — to make water-wise decisions.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Debbie Worthen

UDOT wants $20 million to help fix roads, reimburse snow removal fund

The Utah Department of Transportation is hoping state lawmakers will reallocate millions of dollars for road maintenance.

2 days ago

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Andrew Adams

Homeowners prepare as South Fork of the Ogden River overflows

The South Fork of the Ogden River continues to spill over its banks, threatening homes and property. That's why the community was out Monday working together to redirect those waters and minimize the damage.

2 days ago

(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Concern rising along Cottonwood creeks as water levels inch higher

Eighty degree temperatures expected all week long has residents who live along Big and Little Cottonwood creeks keeping a watchful eye on the river.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Rain, heat causing floodwaters to rise on Strawberry River

A flood warning remains in place until Thursday evening for the Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir.

2 days ago

(UDOT)...

Josh Ellis

US Highway 89 closed at Thistle due to flooding; other flood warnings continue

UDOT has closed U.S. Highway 89 at the U.S. 6 junction in Spanish Fork Canyon due to flooding.

2 days ago

The Jordan River Parkway Trail. (Salt Lake County)...

Michael Houck

Man hospitalized after falling in Jordan River

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after falling into the Jordan River in South Salt Lake Sunday afternoon

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Half of Utah’s record snowpack is gone. How are the state’s reservoirs faring?