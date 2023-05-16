Former BYU Offensive Lineman Signs With Tennessee Titans

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive lineman James Empey is now with the Tennessee Titans.

Empey, who is entering his second year in the NFL, was signed by the Titans after participating in Tennessee’s rookie minicamp last week. He was one of six players that Tennessee picked up after the camp concluded.

Empey was a star center for BYU, starting in 41 games during his four years with the Cougars. He was an anchor of BYU’s offensive line that featured Carolina Panthers lineman Brady Christensen and Indianapolis Colts tackle Blake Freeland. BYU was 21-4 in Empey’s final two seasons and was part of the o-line that blocked for Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier went on to set the single-season rushing record at BYU in 2021.

NFL snapshot for James Empey

After his BYU career concluded, the 6-foot-3, 303-pound Empey signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys moments after the 2022 NFL draft. He received a guaranteed six-figure contract to sign in Dallas.

Before the regular season started, Empey was waived by Dallas, then shortly after; the Miami Dolphins picked him up. With Miami, he earned a spot on the active 53-man roster heading into week 13 of the 2022 season.

Empey has not yet appeared in an NFL game.

A native of American Fork, Utah, Empey is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a Latter-day Saint mission in Lisbon, Portugal. Coming out of high school, he signed with the University of Utah, then after his mission, transferred to BYU.

